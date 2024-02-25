Cerritos College
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
Porn cartoon Photo credit: Moses Lopez & Emanuel Guadarrama

Must Be XXX on the Brain

2
Side by side image of rappers Nicki Minaj and Megan thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj Needs To Be Canceled

3
Yolanda Saldivar graphic made on PhotoRoom

Yolanda doesn't deserve a chance to tell her "truth"

Calendar
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

Women’s basketball drops last game to rival and scuffle breaks out

Byline photo of Emily Maciel
Emily Maciel, Co-Sports EditorFebruary 25, 2024
No.+11%2C+Melana+Goodloe+attemping+to+gaurd+the+LBCC+player+from+getting+the+ball+from+her+teammate+who+is+attempting+to+throw+in+the+ball.+
Emily Maciel
No. 11, Melana Goodloe attemping to gaurd the LBCC player from getting the ball from her teammate who is attempting to throw in the ball.

The women’s basketball team matched up against their rival Long Beach City College on Feb.23 and lost 68-59 to end their 2023-2024 season.

It was a pretty close game all night and tensions were high because if Cerritos had won they would have been tied for first in the South-Coast Conference South Division with Long Beach.

At the end of the game, the Vikings won and started celebrating their perfect 8-0 conference record, some words were exchanged between coaches and a fight almost took place.

No one realized what was going on until LBCC assistant coach, Dionte Chappell, yelled out to the Cerritos assistant coach, Joe Pacheco, saying, “What’s up my guy.”

Pacheco was seen just walking away from the altercation as Chappell started to charge into Cerritos players and had to be held back multiple times by his team and others.

Pacheco said Chappell had been taunting and bad-mouthing the Cerritos team all night so he told him he was being a bad sport.

“I just walked by and go ‘you know you’re very unsportsmanlike’ and then he just went off on me,” Pacheco said.

Besides the disturbance at the end of the game, the game was engaging and even emotional for some as they were celebrating four sophomore players.

Each player was announced and given flowers, a goodie bag and a bigger basket filled with items and their name and number on it.

The+Cerritos+College+women%26%238217%3Bs+basketball+team+misses+a+chance+at+the+playoffs+after+a+loss+to+Long+Beach+City+College.
Gallery10 Photos
Emily Maciel
No. 21, Miah Nayback, dribbling the ball as she looks towards her teammate while LBCC players are on defense.

Sophomore forward, Miah Nayback has been on the Cerritos team for the last two seasons and explained what it was like to be recognized by her coaches in front of the crowd.

“It felt very emotional, I’ve been playing for all my life basically and it felt sad that it’s ending,” said Nayback, “but I loved playing the sport for the two years that I was here and I love the coaching staff and my teammates.”

After this, the game started and it was a close one all night. Cerritos led the first two quarters and went into halftime up 28-25.

The second half of the game is where the Falcons started trailing as they came up five points short at the end of the third quarter.

They would go on and fight as hard as they could but would eventually fall to the Vikings.

Getting into the playoffs was going to be difficult even if they won the game but head coach Trisha Kozlowski still acknowledged their great conference run compared to the record they had previously (11-15 overall and 6-2 in conference).

“Second place in conference that’s something to be really proud of…right until the end the kids never gave up, I couldn’t be prouder of them,” she said.

Although the Falcons lost they kept it a tight game for the most part against the Vikings, especially since the last time these teams played against each other Long Beach blew out Cerritos.

Kozlowski explained the approach they had before this final game was for everyone to show up.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Emily Maciel, Co-Sports Editor
Emily Maciel is the Co-Sports Editor for Talon Marks as she returns for her second semester with the newspaper. She is in her third season of working for the Los Angeles Angels as well as her second season with the Cerritos College baseball team. She plans to transfer to a University for the Fall 2024 semester and work for the MLB one day.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
No.2, Dillon Botts, reaches his hand out to try and take the ball from the LBCC player. Photo credit: Emily Maciel
Men’s basketball goes undefeated in conference and is headed to playoffs
Leeya Rubio diving for the ball in matchup against Moorpark Photo credit: Michael Delgado
Falcons bounce back after recent struggles
Everett May driving down the court while being defended by LA Southwest players.
Falcons clinch conference title after 10th straight win
Jayda Harris-Amete Spike attempt.
Cerritos Beach Volleyball lose in double header
Pitcher, Franky Lopez, kicking his leg in the air and raising his arm after recording the final out to finish the complete game.
Falcons throw a complete game for another win
Makayla Moore fires off another shot
Falcon's win streak grinds to a halt
More in Top Stories
Dr. Sonya Christian, California Community Colleges Chancellor, gives presentation on plan Vision 2030 Photo credit: Ifeoma Utom
Introducing Vision 2030
Blue Jays uniform with the writing “Ruining Uniforms” and the logos of Fanatics and Nike Baseball below it. Photo credit: Joel Carpio
Nike and Fanatics ruined baseball uniforms
Dennis Falcon during the regular board meeting Feb. 21 Photo credit: Emanuel Guadarrama
Dennis Falcon will not run for Faculty Senate President in re-election
Porn cartoon Photo credit: Moses Lopez & Emanuel Guadarrama
Must Be XXX on the Brain
Talon Marks cover image. Photo credit: Talon Marks
Hear Me Out Podcast Ep. 6: Super Bowl 58
The Trash Talk a podcast about baseball official logo.
Trash Talk Episode 2: Guess the MLB logos
More in Women's Sports
Melana Goodloe shot attempt contested by Samantha Ballatyne from LA Harbor
Lady Falcons rack up fourth straight win
Reanna Carranza mid-pitch.
No-Hitter lets Falcons cruise past Santiago Canyon
Miah Nayback driving threw Pasadena defense
Lady Falcon's win in final seconds
Los Angeles Pierce player shows great emotion after she helped her team beat Cerritos in overtime.
Lady Falcons run out of steam in overtime
Freshman attacker, No.7 Jewels Longoria-Morasky, gets ready to score as she has her game face on.
Jewels Longoria-Morasky: She collects accolades like infinity stones
No. 7521 Megan Feitz running against Coach Downey Cross Country Classic on Fri. Sep. 29 in San Diego.
Embracing not just the runner: Megan Feitz

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Talon Marks Picks TM Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *