Women of Juarez play turns out to be exceptional

The Women of Juárez showing was not what was expected, it was a harrowing experience due to the graphic nature of several scenes.

The first scene featured the actors, both men and women dancing, oblivious to predators that targeted the single women that were dancing either alone, or with friends.

As the women were carried off by men wearing black clothes, including hockey masks, they screamed at the top of their lungs, leaving an eerie atmosphere behind.

The song ends, the people who were dancing return to their tables, and notice that the women are gone, but left their personal belongings behind.

A moment of silence the cast creates makes the scene even creepier than before.

Because of the abductions and the shrilling screams, I was not able to be left in complete darkness as the cast moved the furniture and switched to new scenes.

It was a haunting experience, which I am sure is the goal of the writer and director.

I was thoroughly traumatized and the play had only just begun.

The acting was exceptional for a junior college production.

The point of the play was set on experiencing a mother’s pain as her daughter is kidnapped while she relentlessly searches for her daughter.

In Juárez, because of corruption, capitalism, and crime sprees, women are often abducted, raped, and killed.

The police do not care to properly investigate the murder cases, so the rapists take advantage and create more opportunities for themselves to stalk and prey upon vulnerable working women.

The media tries to portray the women as prostitutes and drug addicts, but this is not the case.

Maritza Lopez goes to school and works at a factory. She is naïve and ambitious, and yet she was kidnapped, raped, and murdered all while the audience is told of all the fascinating wonders that Juarez holds.

This doesn’t just happen in Juárez, it happens around the world.

Women need to be wary of their surroundings at all times, regardless of how safe they seem because we don’t ever want to be put in an unfortunate position of having to fight for our lives.

People need to keep a watchful eye out for themselves and each other because some situations can be prevented if they speak up.

Cristina Valle’s performance was very impressive. She proved that a mothers love will make her strong enough to search for her missing children.