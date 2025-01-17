Enjoying the final games of the NFL season

Jonathan: Hello everyone it’s Talon Marks and my name is Jonathan and-

Isaac: I’m Isaac.

Jonathan: And today we’re going to be recapping the wild card games that happened this weekend or last weekend. Um, starting with the first game of the wild card, which is the Texans versus the Chargers. So I didn’t watch that game personally so I’m gonna let Isaac go on and speak on it.

Isaac: Yeah um, that game was, uh, it was surprising for sure. Uh, every a lot of people had, you know, the I think the Texans were at home and they were, um, they weren’t favorited. The Chargers were favorited in that game and then, yeah, that game, it started off really well for the Chargers. I know they had a few turnovers on defense. Uh, they were only able to come up with six points. That offense was just not the whole game not being explosive. So at the beginning you really felt like “oh okay you know the Chargers have this in the bag” and just everything just started to go wrong and that was just that was just a there was an upset. It was just crazy to think they were only able to put what like 12 points on the board. It was- that was- that was that was a crazy game. A lot of- a lot of pressure from that, um, Texans defensive line. Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, that whole defense what Demeco Ryans has cooked over there. It’s just it’s insane. This is playoff a playoff defense this is what they were built for and yeah, we had uh, sadly, um, my my favorite quarterback, other than, uh, Brock Purdy just had a stinker. It all was just so embarrassing and what he had four interceptions, Justin Herbert? A lot of those interceptions, uh, there’s a debate going around that, you know, it’s “it’s not his fault,” but, uh, they kind of were the first one I think was to Ladd McConkey. Um, if I’m not mistaken, he threw him high. It tipped-

Jonathan: It looked like it was overthrown yeah.

Isaac: Yeah it tipped off his hands and just got intercepted, unfortunate, there was a defensive back behind him. The other one bad play call but again a bad throw by Herbert. Um, he threw across his body to Johnston, had no separation. That one got picked. The other one was a little bit you know, it was kind of on Will Dissly for dropping the ball it got intercepted. Um, it got tipped and intercepted and the last one was just he thought he had his, uh, his receiver had a man beat and just didn’t put enough touch on the ball, got it intercepted. All those interceptions were really on Herbert. There’s something the Chargers have to work on with him. Um, he’s still, uh, now he’s uh not conversations for being elite, but we’ll- we’ll see.

Jonathan: So the next game later that night was Steelers versus the Ravens and it’s just typical Steelers fashion you know. You know just to get a winning season you know have a winning season 10-7 and just lose the first round of the playoffs. You know just typical you know you know Steelers, but I mean to be fair they did face the Ravens and that run. That run offense is crazy with uh with Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson Derrick Henry had 100 and like-

Isaac: 186 yards.

Jonathan: 186 yards for two TDs alongside with um Lamar Jackson who got 81 yards, so just there’s nothing much to say about this, but other than this rushing offense is going to be winning them games. I do believe this is the window for them to win a Super Bowl alongside with the bills. But, uh, if I’m going to have a favorite, um, to make it out of the AFC, I believe it’s going to be the Ravens.

Isaac: Yeah. I mean, I agree with you. I mean, this team, you know I saw last year them not really running the ball effectively. And now they’re doing that with Derrick Henry and Lamar. And I think this is a perfect position for them to, you know, make uh good run. Lamar didn’t have to, you know, play Superman. He didn’t have to make all these crazy throws. He made smart decisions. And it was a great win for him not having to do that and-

Jonathan: And not to mention when they do play, um, I do believe the AFC Championship is going to be the Ravens versus the Chiefs and they they almost beat them. They were a toe uh, a toe away to beat uh, the Chiefs on opening night, so, you know, it’s going to be a great rematch to see again.

Isaac: Yeah and then on the Steelers behalf, it’s just like it’s this like- like you said this is the same thing. They have a winning season. The issue is this they don’t have a quarterback. Their offense is not explosive enough. Even the run game was kind of getting shut down. They just struggled against any of these like playoff-caliber defenses. They they can’t have any explosive plays. They had some, but it’s just not enough.

Jonathan: Yeah, and this is like they’re yet to win a playoff game in six years, so.

Isaac: It’s an issue.

Jonathan: So the next game was pretty sure was the Bills versus the Broncos.

Isaac: Yes it was.

Jonathan: And you know I didn’t watch it but obviously, I mean by the score quick and easy. So I’m gonna let Isaac take it away.

Isaac: Yeah it was it was kind of what was expected from a lot of fan bases. I know you know, Denver, they have uh, I would say borderline elite, maybe even elite defense. They have Pat Surtain over there, their pass rush has been doing good, Zach Allen, he’s been doing amazing. Um, but yeah, that game was just like it was Josh Allen being Josh Allen. It was this defense was, you know, fighting against it and they were doing really good. They were they were doing everything they could, but it’s just you can’t stop great quarterbacks sometimes. I know one of the touchdown plays he had what he threw to his running back. Um, was that Ray Davis? I don’t know what running backs specifically he did. He rolled out and they the Broncos at him box like he had nowhere to throw and he was- they did everything right and he makes them wrong. Like there’s nothing you could really do about that and then on their offense I know they scored fast with Bo Nix and then he just really couldn’t do much after that that quick score. He just he’s not he’s not the offensive uh offensive rookie of the year that’s for sure. I know the the voting doesn’t uh, come with the playoffs, but yeah he’s just not he’s just not there yet. He’s still learning. He’s still a rookie, um, he’ll have some better plays.

Jonathan: Next game was the Eagles versus Packers and I’ll be honest with you, I thought this was an underwhelming game. I thought, you know, I thought the Eagles were gonna come in, they were at a home. I think they were going to go on and make light work of the Packers, but for majority of the game it was a defensive game. It was a very defensive game. The game started with um, uh, with, uh, a forced fumble on kickoff on the first play of the game, they believe they were on the 25 to 30-yard line. You know, they scored and you know, but other than that, it was a one score game for a good portion of the game until the near the end. Uh, and you know, they have a good run game, you know. You know with Saquon Barkley who is probably the off- to me is the offensive player of the year. So, but I think to me they’re going to play the Rams next game, which we’ll get to that I don’t think. I do think they’ll get to the uh will get past the Rams. But I just feel that pass game that we’ve seen in the last couple or so weeks is not sufficient enough to get it out the AFC, I don’t believe uhm, even if they- I mean the AFC, the NFC, but even if they do get out of the NFC I think they’ll get smoked by whoever you know either if it was the Chiefs the Bills and or the uh Baltimore Ravens. So good win they make it to the divisional, but it was very underwhelming in my opinion.

Isaac: Yeah I felt like a really solid defensive game and both defenses were doing their thing. The Packers continue to limit you know the Eagles from really scoring majority of the drive uh their drives you know like after that touchdown it was punt punt punt from both teams. Um they they they were fighting out there and then it’s just like an underwhelming performance from both quarterbacks like.

Jonathan: Yeah

Isaac: Jalen Hurts is making bad decisions and uh-

Jonathan: Crazy thing about it um, his last like five games he only has he only has attempted more than 25 passes one time.

Isaac: Yeah he did. He just wasn’t making he wasn’t making the worst decisions. Uh, to the opposing quarterback, Jordan Love made horrible decisions it just hurts just couldn’t read the field well and then Love was just ugh, he just has this, like, reincarnated Brett Favre.

Jonathan: Farve.

Isaac: Type of moments where it’s just, uh, you scratch your head, like, “What? What is he seeing there?” So, yeah, it was an underwhelming quarterback. Uh, head-to-head matchup.

Jonathan: Very defensive so.

Isaac: Mhm.

Jonathan: Um, later that night, it was probably the best game in the wild card, which was the, uh, the Commanders versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which was to many Mike Evans versus Marshon Lattimore and-

[Isaac laughs]

Jonathan: You know but it was probably the best game that um on the on the weekend. Great story, first playoff win in 20 years since 2005. So uh Jayden Daniels looks like he’s the offensive rookie of the year. There’s no doubt in my mind, um, I don’t think anyone comes close. He played amazing. I think I think out of all the quarterbacks that played on the in the wild card, I think he performed the best in my opinion.

Isaac: Yeah I mean I think so too I had him as the offensive rookie of the year this whole time he played like he played like a poised quarterback it seems like he had experience I know one of the announcers was talking about on how defenses other defenses coordinator sees him he looks like a veteran he looks like he sees in he looks like he can see the fields well making smarts throws nothing really you know risky you know they were playing great football he was playing great football it just sucked that the buccaneers couldn’t keep up I know they had a fumble I think baker mishandled the ball and that right there just ended there season that mistake alone Baker did not play a relatively bad game but is just unfortunate that with one mess up your right out of the playoffs.

Jonathan: Now you know Monday Night Football, Rams vs Vikings and underwhelming performances from the Vikings you know the last couple or so weeks Sam Darnold to many were you some people I saw some conversations was a MVP candidate which was now.

Isaac: GOOFY!

Jonathan: Not the case I mean it’s not the case this Rams defense this Rams pass rush they had 6 sacks at half I think it was 9 10 in total.

Isaac: I think 9 total sacks it’s crazy.

Jonathan: And every time it was up in his face he couldn’t make the plays he was shock of the pass rush yeah I think he’s a free agent after this so I don’t know if this drops his stock right now he preformed well throughout the season I don’t know I don’t think people are gonna give him a chance coming from the last two games.

Isaac: Yeah just like it’s some of those sacks I know they had Christian Darrisaw who was out for majority of the year they Brain O’Neal ended up getting injured yeah but sometimes Darnold was holding the ball too long I don’t know like what he saw rams had great coverage there not known for having a good defensive backs even their linebackers have been questionable that front four that D-line really eat they have a bunch of young guys its honestly a great chance to make a run and probably hit the NFC championship game.

Jonathan: Yeah I mean like even when he held the ball he held the ball to see if everyone he tried to scrabble a lot here and there he tried to extend the play they couldn’t do much with it so yeah this Rams defense is playing the Eagles next in the divisional round I think that probably the best game mainly because I want to see how the eagles are struggling pass game and having a good pass rush with ram so I think its gonna be the best game other then Baltimore there’s a lot of good games Baltimore Bills so the wild card produce a lot of good moments so.

Isaac: Yeah so speaking of the divisional round we’ll kinda segue to that our little prediction a little preview that’s gonna happen the first game is Saturday at 1:30 that’s the Texans Chiefs that’s should be a pretty good one I think that pass rush of the Texans I know they faced off earlier in The season the Texans were not really working well offensively. We saw from the Chargers game Stroud back into his grove what do you think will come out of that game.

Jonathan: I think I can’t really bet against the Chiefs as much as I want to I mean I don’t know i think no matter it seems like every season you know it seems the past two seasons the Chiefs look down but always seems to make it out and make it on top especially this season a lot of close calls its hard to go against the Chiefs right now although they will put up a fight this time.

Isaac: Yeah gonna hope that that Texans defensive line eats those tackles and hopefully Mahomes don’t have a Mahomes type game they rested for a long time going onto the next game same day Saturday at 5 Pacific time that’s the lions vs the Commanders. The Lions are off there bye week like the Chiefs and this gonna be a close one I think it’s gonna be closer then people think commanders clear the air well with Jayden Daniels and the lions are a little beat up they have a lot of injury on defense so it might be a little closer then some people think.

Jonathan: Interesting match up I mean the lions I don’t what I’ve seen with the lions so far I’ll take the Lions over the Commanders but I mean Jayden Daniels have been on an amazing run this season its gonna be a very good game.

Isaac: Yeah it should be a good one I mean the lions offense might just overpower the Commanders defense that will probably push then all the way to the Championship game then the next divisional round game you were just talking about not to long ago the Rams Eagles thats should be an interesting one too the rams offense still produce last week the defense have been very good its been amazing.

Jonathan: And they did play earlier like week 11 week 12.

Isaac: Yeah something like that time.

Jonathan: And you know Saquon Barkley that game got 255 yards and another 50 receiving 2 touchdowns you know theres a lot of rematches this divisional round this divisional game this is a interesting game to see if they can overcome and beat them in this game to me what the Eagles loses game what will lose the Eagles this game is the passing game in my opinion I feel the rushing game have been very good Saquon Barkley is the offensive player of the year so i mean yeah I think the passing game will be the death of the Eagles.

Isaac: Yeah it’ll more the likely will but to move on the last divisional game that was a blowout last time if I remember.

Jonathan: 35-10 week 4.

Isaac: The Ravens ends up the Bills on 3:30 pm Pacific time thats a good match up two MVP their both in the MVP conversation MVPs going at it and see if the Bills make adjustments from the last time they met or will we see the same think you know it should be a interesting match up.

Jonathan: Like what i said earlier I feel Baltimore will make out the AFC not just the divisional just make it to the Super Bowl in my opinion these are two teams who’s window is now this is probably the most best match up there window is now the chief have looked pretty bad as of recent Baltimore nearly beat them week 1 and the bills did beat them I don’t know week 9 something like that.

Isaac: The Bills beat the Chiefs yeah.

Jonathan: So I mean there windows now and now whoever wins this game will, make the Super Bowl I believe will win the Super Bowl.

Isaac: Yeah we’ll see they still got fight through the NFC it doesn’t look strong this year but yeah those games should be interesting we’ll come back to cover those games on our next podcast that’s it for now we hope you guys have a good Saturday Sunday with more NFL football and we’ll see you guys next time.

Jonathan: Cya.