Enjoying the final games of the NFL season: divisional round

Jonathan: What’s up Talon Marks, my name is Jonathan.

Isaac: And I’m Isaac and today we’re going to be recapping the divisional round games. Last week, when we were covering the wild card games and now this week we are covering the divisional round. We’re going to start it chronologically. We’re first going to start it with Texans Chiefs. Do you have any any comments about this game? I know you love the Chiefs.

Jonathan: There was this one there you know, there was this one play that, you know, I think it was by Anderson. You know, you had like a really good hit but it was overturned as roughing the passer, despite the fact that everybody who ever plays D-line in every in their life, you have that one, two second window that you can still hit the quarterback. But yeah, but you know, that’s besides my point. The Chiefs are back to the AFC championship and honestly they’re going to. It pains me. I think they’re going to go in three-peat.

Isaac: Yeah, that that that sucks for you, pal. I’ve just accepted fate. Mahomes, um, is the goat at this point. There’s nothing you can really do about it. I mean, the Texans offense didn’t.

Isaac: I’m sorry. You’re making a face there. Um,

[Isaac laughs]

Isaac: The Texans didn’t play just good enough football. Their offensive line continues to struggle its been struggling all year. Stroud was playing decent, but it’s just that O-line I think w- what was was the final sacks? They had like seven sacks?

Jonathan: If I remember he was like six seven, probably right around that range.

Isaac: Ummm, they allowed, Houston’s O-line, allowed eight sacks-

Jonathan: Damn.

Isaac: Eight total sacks the whole game. So I know there’s always like, you know, complains about the refs of the Chiefs because they kind of do get a little bit of favoritism.

Jonathan: Little bit.

Isaac: Uh, a q- questionable amount of favoritism when it comes to calls, but you can’t win a football game when you’re getting sacked eight times in a game. Um, there were no costly turnovers like that for Houston. They didn’t fumble uh, Stroud didn’t throw an interception but you know the first half they just weren’t scoring that much. They scored six total points [that half]. Um and yeah that was about it. Would- did they the only touchdown was Joe Mixon and then they went for two. They didn’t get it. So I mean their offense just wasn’t producing. It’s mainly because the offensive line wasn’t good enough to hold up against the Chiefs defense but yeah they’re headed back to the AFC Championship game-

Jonathan: Okay I think that’s enough said okay let’s get to the next game.

[Isaac laughs]

Isaac: Uh, they’re heading back to the AFC Championship game for, I think, the seventh consecutive time? I know they hit it in 2018-

Jonathan: Yeah pretty much.

Isaac: So yeah it’s been seven conference championships appearance and yeah they’re probably going to on a three pea-

Jonathan: Next game was the Lions versus commanders uh.

Isaac: You loved that game?

Jonathan: I mean it was uh, you know a crazy I think this is the biggest upset in, uh, playoff history right now. I think betting upset, I think at the very least.

Isaac: Uh, yeah, I wouldn’t know the betting numbers, but, I mean, I said it last week that I was going to be close, but, my Lord, 45 points put up by the commanders. That’s that’s so much.

Jonathan: Uh, I mean, even with Jared Goff, Jared Goff like his he- um, he had a concussion mid game. He had a he, he was away for a little bit. I think he already threw a pick at that point, but when he came back, you can tell he was not the same player. He threw two other more, two more picks and, uh, yeah, I mean, it’s a weird it was a weird game. You don’t. This is probably the most like. This is probably the worst we’ve seen the Lions play all season. It’s like. I mean, it definitely doesn’t help with your quarterback getting a concussion and coming back and throw two more interceptions but yeah, the commanders are going back to the NFC Championship game. Ironically, you know, in what, 31 years. Uh, we you know there’s there’s this is the most recent uh conference game since Cow- Um then the Cowboys their division rivals you know so,

Isaac: Cowboy hater.

Jonathan: And they’re playing they’re you know, they’re also playing another divisional game. Um, a third divisional game pretty much with the Eagles but yeah I mean Jalen- Jayden Daniels played amazing I mean I mean so did um Brian Robinson. That whole offense honestly just played amazing.

Isaac: Yeah I- I would say that I mean I like Jayden Daniels. I have him for offensive rookie of the year I think he played phenomenal-

Jonathan: He’s pretty much solidified, he pretty much has it.

Isaac: Yeah but to give the Lions some slack because I know a lot of [NFL] fans, they don’t like to give the Lions slack anymore because they’ve been successful and their fan base, has been talking as one fan base does when they’re winning is um their defense has been injured, I think to the most uh-

Jonathan: They are.

Isaac: Yeah their defense has the most players on IR (injury reserve) Um, so that was an issue, you know, letting up about 30 points and on one of them, what was a pick six?

Jonathan: Yeah I think they had like um-

Isaac: 30. Allowing 39 points ish around that area. Allowing that many points will get you to lose anyways and then the other turnover issue with Goff, it seemed you know he was kind of rattled.

Jonathan: I think that the Lions defense I think he said in the game it was like they had like 30 starters all season on defense. So I was like yeah-

Isaac: Yeah.

Jonathan: It was bound to cost them a game saw and and just had sadly happened to be a divisional game.

Isaac: Yeah, it had to be the the divisional round and I mean the Lions offense, they still put up a good they put up 31 points in a lot of games that would get you to win but against a commander’s offense that’s really explosive. The you just can’t let up over 40 points and expect to win and go to the NFC Championship game.

Jonathan: All right, so what the next game was the Rams versus the Eagles and um I think the same old thing Saquon Barkley did his thing. You know um I’m gonna give some credit to Jalen Hurts. Jalen hurts had like a what? Like I think the first couple plays of the game had like a 40-yard-rush touchdown and after that. I think it was like he only attempted, like 20 passes. 15 of them. 128 yards or something like that. Something low like that. Saquon Barkley you know, did a lot. I mean, with the Rams I feel like looking at the Rams right now. They shouldn’t be looking down on themselves now because this defense is was still pretty good. And this defense is still going to continue to be good. So I think their window I think what I saw in this game, I think the Rams are going to be Super Bowl contenders for the next couple or so years. I don’t think, um, no matter what with this defense alone and even after this game, you have uh, there’s been talks, according to Matthew Stafford’s wife, that he might be complicating, uh, thinking about retiring, but it’s, um, not that’s just up in the air right now.

Isaac: Yeah, the Rams fans, I mean, this is kind of unexpected. Um. I mean I this this team, they they constructed their roster so well losing Aaron Donald they they built beefed up that D-line. The issue this game was really the difference in between linebackers. The linebackers on the Rams just really couldn’t stop the run game. They couldn’t fit the run well-

Jonathan: It’s hard to stop the run game with Saquon Barkley right now.

Isaac: Yeah it is is that’s as difficult as is. So your linebackers need to be the best. Uh they need to play their best game of their life, especially against an Eagles offensive line that you know is great. Um, but yeah their defense they had good young stars I think Jared Verse had a sack? Um, if I’m not mistaken.

Jonathan: I think he had like one or tw- I think he had one sack.

Isaac: I think he had a sack check that twice. He had two sacks. He had two sacks in this game, which is a pretty successful game. I know he had a good amount of pressures. Yeah, he played a good game. He’s looking great this, the Rams defenses are young. They still have years to go I think they just need to improve on linebacker. Stafford’s questionable you know to come back for another season but I mean they still have (Puka) Nacua, the still have a solid running game they need to fix up the O-line-

Jonathan: (Tyler) Higbee- Higbee performed well this playoffs too.

Isaac: Yeah I mean he came back from injury his ACL. So yeah I mean I think it was this a good um fight but yeah it looks like it’s just Barkley to the moon-

Jonathan: Pretty much.

Isaac: He’s just going to carry this entire offense straight into this uh, NFC championship game. Hurts. Didn’t really do much as you said. Uh, the passing game for the Eagles has been very lackluster but it looks like it doesn’t matter if you could just run with Saquon Barkley.

Jonathan: Yeah I mean, in the final game of the divisional round, which was Bills versus Ravens, um, before we talked about the biggest talking point, um, the Bills defense played amazing. You know, there was multiple, uh, cases that they, um, they played, um, after the Ravens scored a touchdown and they go back on defense, they pick off, um, Lamar Jackson Um, after picking off the, uh, the offense got a three and, um, couldn’t convert on their fourth downs. Next next drive on Lamar Jackson heading down driving down near like the, uh, to the red zone like 35 yards might mark, a fumble against not strips the ball just force a fu- horrible fumble Um, it looks like he just just dropped it right there in there for Von Miller. And they got a good chunk of yards afterwards. Uh, and, um, after, um, I think it was like five minutes, four and a half minutes left of the second quarter. Uh, Lamar Jackson throws a good pass to, uh, Rashod Bateman. Uh, I think to the, uh, the Bills five yard line First down stop. Um, Derrick Henry, second down sacks uh, Lamar Jackson I think the third, third down, they just deflected or just didn’t convert on that part and to talk- like speaking of Derrick Henry, right. They forced themselves. They forced him to score a field goal by the way but Derrick Henry um the first half like it’s crazy because on the first half uh against the Steelers I think he already rushed for like 80 yards this game. Like, I think he didn’t even crack 30 yards in the first half. He only cracked up only quote unquote 80 yards. they all started picking up, um, their slack. Um, the second quarter, the second half, but it wasn’t enough. Um, there was also some parts on offense. It just seemed like, um, the Ravens just imploded, you know, I mean, Lamar Jackson turning the ball over in the first half alone didn’t help but, um, Mark Andrews to drop a pass. I think what was like third down, like third down and to drop the, you know, the game tying two point conversion. Yeah, there was a lot of offense that just didn’t they didn’t click and that cost them the game. The Bills defense came to play and yeah and they’re going into the NFC AFC Championship game against the Chiefs.

Isaac: Yeah I mean it’s just the costly turnovers by Lamar I know there’s a lot of discourse of who’s it to blame do you blame Andrews? do you blame Lamar? And a lot of the quarterback they take most of the blame every time there’s a loss you know that In my opinion win loss record is not a quarterback stat but-

Jonathan: I mean is he the reason why they lost? No, I mean, I don’t think he’s the reason but he’s one of the reasons.

Isaac: Yeah he played a big factor.

Jonathan: You cant, um people want to blame um Mark Andrews and come on you had the ball right there you had no pressure you’re near the end of the end zone right there But at the same time you cant turn the ball over in the first half alone and number one you shouldn’t be in that position in the first place This is a team that you beat 35 -10 week 4 like you should not be in the position that you need to get this uh this uh two point conversion.

Isaac: Yeah I mean, but from then I mean that was early in the season the Bills adjusted they were a little more aggressive with you know fitting the run they limited Henry and Henry still had about five yards per carry but it’s still wasn’t enough They had to rely on um you know Lamar passing and he didn’t play a horrible game he didn’t played a great game he played decent enough to win but you cant play just play good enough to have a win yeah in the playoffs those two turnovers cost them and even though one of them didn’t it ended up in a punt from the Bills that fumble just set them up perfectly and that was the game.

Jonathan: Yeah I mean yeah so i mean the the total offense it’s just another conversations with Lamar Jackson that’s he’s a playoff fraud or not I mean this is year seven for Lamar right now and you have a pretty good roster on you. You have I’m pretty sure that he has four pro bowlers on his defense alone He has Derrick Henry who’s one of the greatest running backs we’ve seen in the sports you have a pretty good pass game as much as a lot of people want to shit on Mark Andrews like he still have 670 yards this season uh Isaiah Likely had like 500 yards this season something like they have both have a thousand yards combined like 15 yards um I mean touchdowns on the season Rashod Bateman is a good solid receiver two so it’s like even without Zay Flowers there’s a lot on this offense for Lamar Jackson So I mean it’s hard to really um say its you know its hard to argue that he isn’t you know to an extent this isn’t year 3 or 4 This is year 7 and you have a very good team around you to win Uh I couldn’t put past the fact that you play in the conference to be fair you played in a conference with the chiefs so its hard to make the Super Bowl in the first place, but yeah yeah that’s my 2 cents on that.

Isaac: Yeah that was that was great um but yeah now were heading on and all the now the conference championship game they’re they’re up we got the Chiefs Buffalo in Kansas City on January 26th along with the Eagles Commanders again on January 26th This is going to be a great game what are your what are your thoughts on you know we’re going to talk about the Chiefs first because you love the Chiefs so much alright let’s get it out the way how are you feeling about the Chiefs against Buffalo.

Jonathan: I really want to see my fantasy quarterback Josh Allen you know you know to save the day but uh I mean keep in mind like every time they did face in the playoffs right zero I mean they’re they’re 0 and three against the Chiefs in the last couple times and some of them were close you know uh they were I think two games were decided by field goals pretty much right so it was like one was also the uh the overtime rule and all that that was um the reason why we have a new overtime rule in the playoffs but I mean its hard its hard to um I mean the bills did beat the chiefs week nine week 10 somewhere midway through the season and its like I don’t I don’t think that’s going to happen I genuinely as much I don’t want to see a three-peat happen by the chiefs uh especially that you know they pretty much own my team um its inevitable at this point I feel even the playoffs I mean we could talk about you know as much as I want to complain about the refereeing I mean they always find a way to win I don’t think the bills this time can beat them so again so I mean I think the chiefs are going to get it out the AFC so there’s that.

Isaac: Yeah I would sadly have to agree betting against the chiefs has never worked out in our favor we’re both 49ers fans so we know how it feels to just like to not you cant do anything its just this team is so great they’re going to find a way to win and yeah sadly I’m going to have to go I agree with you the Chiefs they’re going to make it uh they’re going to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl yeah But um now we have again a team you love the eagles uh you don’t uh dislike them as much as the Chiefs but we have Philly They’ll be in Philadelphia against the Commanders a good match up you know Washington beat them last time there were some concerns because you know there were injuries on the Eagles side but um what do you think about the match up.

Jonathan: Fuck man I mean Fuck this is going to be the worst Super Bowl I’ve ever seen in my life dog what the fuck not even just for me for the whole of America dog what the fuck Uh we have these fucking Chiefs fans right here that’s off the fucking woodworks another their back its like damn they’re going to three-peat what are we supposed to do now we cant talk and now we have we have the NFC side of things right the eagles bro they have a jail under their stadium like come on do we really want to see this Super Bowl but yeah I mean Saquon Barkley to the pretty much he’s he’s pretty much the reason why this offense is clicking this is the reason why I like their scoring its like damn its hard to bet against Saquon I think as much as I really want to see Jayden Daniels uh make the Super Bowl which will mean they’ll make history again you know 25 years removed from winning a playoff game 31 years removed from going to the NFC championship and now becoming the first ever rookie quarterback to play in the Super Bowl not winning just to play would be sick but its hard to bet against Saquon and the Eagles right now.

Isaac: Yeah again I just have to agree with you the phillies probably just going make it its going to be a rematch that we’ve seen before but yeah its just like you cant really stop that eagles run game The Commanders defense is its good but I don’t think its strong enough yet to uh combat really great offense a great run game um yeah just it sucks because I feel like Daniels is going to do his thing and he it just wont be enough it sadly just one I don’t think the defense can hold up with Philly.

Jonathan: Jonathan: yeah so there’s there’s that our prediction now is pretty much Chiefs Eagles.

Isaac: Sadly.

Jonathan: Uh I don’t know what’s worse off genuinely honestly I’d much rather root for the Chiefs then the Eagles I don’t know about you but.

Isaac:Uh that’s a conversation.

Jonathan: that’s a conversation to be had but yeah yeah I mean that’s for the podcast uh thank you for listening and we’ll catch you guys after the conference game thank you.