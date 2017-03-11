The Birds split a two game series

Starting catcher Adam Rubio rounds second on his way home after a RBI double by first baseman Jesus Mercado in the bottom of the fourth against Mt. SAC Thursday, March 9. Rubio and Mercado would finish with a combined four hits and four RBI. Photo credit: Max Perez

The Falcons scored a combined 15 runs in the team’s two game conference series against Mt. San Antonio College.

The team split the series with Mt. SAC, defeating the Mounties 7-6 on their home field and losing the second at home 10-8.

In those two games the Falcons combined for 25 total hits and only allowed 19 hits by the Mounties.

Designated hitter Christopher Gomez said, “Hitting wise, [the series] was really great.”

The first game of the series was tightly contested.

The Falcons scored first in the top of the second to take a 3-0 lead, but then the Mounties would answer back in the bottom half with two runs of their own to bring the game within one.

Two innings later Cerritos would again score three runs in the top of the inning only for the Mounties to answer back with two runs of their own to bring the score within two at the end of the fourth.

In the fifth and the seventh the Mounties would score one run in each inning while the Falcons would score one in the sixth.

Both teams would hold each other scoreless in the final two innings to give the Falcons their second conference victory,

The Falcons were led by second baseman Derrick Edwards who finished the game with three hits, two runs and one RBI.

In the series finale the Falcons would strike first scoring one run in the first in the second innings.

The offense came consistently as at least one team scored in every inning except the third and the sixth inning.

Heading into the bottom of the ninth the Mounties held a 10-6 lead, and despite the Falcons best efforts they were only able to put up two runs, that led to their second conference defeat.

Cerritos went through a total of eight pitchers only striking out three batters and walking nine.

Gomez said, “Today was just a bad pitching day, those are things that happen but we’re going to learn from it.”

With the Falcons 2-2 conference record, that currently puts them in third place behind 4-0 El Camino College, and tied for second at 3-1 is Long Beach City, and Los Angeles Harbor, and ahead of the winless EC-Compton.

Shortstop Ramon Bramasco said, “It’s a pretty strong conference, I feel like we’re better than what we’re showing right now and we’ll pick it up, we’re going to explode one of these games.”