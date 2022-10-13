Cerritos’ wrestling crushes Santa Ana 40-10

Stone Robledo, who’s a Sophmore at Cerritos, has the top position on Sergio Gutierrez as he wins in a 7-2 victory on Sept. 12. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko

Before the game began, there was an introduction of each member of the Falcons and Santa Ana who would be competing on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

Once the national anthem was praised, the wrestling game began with the 125-pounders Frosh Jameer McCrae (Cerritos) and Frosh Damien Lopez (Santa Ana).

McCrae clawed back from a 6-4 lead by Lopez with an escape point and had a complete reversal to take the lead and win 7-6.

At the earlier games, the team cheered on the team and screamed with enthusiasm.

Malachi Lyles, who’s a 197-pounder (Frosh), was one of many players who were yelling his support to his teammates.

“I’m always just happy to be here and support,” Lyles said, “I’ll gladly always support my teammates and be right there behind them.”

Gallery | 5 Photos Samuel Chacko Jameer McCrae (Frosh) who fought at 125 pounds, was the first match of the Oct. 12 game against Santa Ana.

The next match comes in the 133-pound division with Diego Jasso (Frosh) winning by forfeit in a quick match against Santa Ana.

The tempo quickly changes with Anthony Pereyra (Frosh), who’s in the 141-pound division, fighting Branden Huynh (Frosh).

Pereyra kept the quick victories going with the 141-pounder pinned Huynh and won at 1:08.

The winning continues as Mario De La Torre (Frosh), fighting at 149 pounds, won by pinning Nicholas Guiterrez (Frosh) down at 1:47 of the match.

Just as the winning continues, the pinning continues with Felix Osorio (Soph) of Cerritos winning at 157 pounds by pinning Zeke Hueter (Frosh) at 1:49.

However, Santa Ana fights back with Salvador Munoz pinning Mataeo Jaramillo at 1:57 of the round.

The 174-pound fight had Jonathan Aldama (Frosh) from Santa Ana wins against Elijah Ocampo (Frosh) with a majority decision of 11-2.

The noise of the stadium picked up as Stone Robledo of Cerritos (Soph) won a majority decision over Sergio Gutierrez (Frosh) 7-2.

During the match, you hear the Cerritos team yells “Stone!” after every second of his match.

Cerritos’ Jacob Medina (Frosh), the 197-pounder, won by forfeit as the Falcons continue to pile on and keep their lead intact.

The most emotional and loudest the environment got was when Kobe Pablo (Frosh), who’s fighting at 285-pounds, goes up against Santa Ana’s Ruben Morfin (Frosh).

After Pablo was losing 1-0 as he heads into the final period, the Administration of Justice major, laid down the justice with a dominant performance in the final period, winning 12-3 in a majority decision.

The adjustments Pablo had to make was his aggression and added, “I have to work on snapping and being more of a heavyweight.”

Don Garriott, the head coach of the Falcon’s wrestling, talked about how most of the Falcons’ wrestlers went up a weight class so the team was a little smaller than them.

However, Garriot said, “We managed to maintain good position, which didn’t allow the size to be that much of a factor.”

The head coach said that the team needs to clean up some of their techniques because some of the scores that Santa Ana scored were due to the Falcons’ technique.

“Where we’re at is kinda where we need to be this season,” Garriot said, “We still have some peaks we need to get to but right now is where we want them to be.”

“It’s always good to get a conference win and this really sets us up for this weekend’s Southern Regional Duals,” the head coach said, “The champion goes to the Dual Meet Championship against the North.”

As the head coach said, the Falcons’ wrestling team will be playing at home in the Southern California Regional Duals on Oct. 15 at 9 a.m.