Falcons keep 13-win streak intact with doubleheader victories

Falcons get yet another takedown on Fresno City as they pile on top to win 42-16 on March 30.

The Women’s Wrestling team played yet another back-to-back game as they hosted Fresno City and Palomar on March 30 at the Gymnasium.

The Falcons have gone 13-1 in their first season and were looking to continue to shock everyone as they make a huge run to the CCCAA State Championships.

There wasn’t a dull moment throughout the matches as the coaches yelled out positions to the wrestlers and the crowd remained always intrigued by cheering the Falcons on.

Cerritos first played Fresno City and started off strong with Jessica Hong, Lucy Guadarrama and Sabrina Sinohui all winning forfeit victories.

“I feel like our [team] performance was very good,” Guadarrama said, “Especially when we bring good energy to the team to get us mentally prepared.”

She was disappointed that she didn’t get to wrestle but talked about what the team needed to do to win the CCCAA State Championship.

“We really going to grind and fix our mistakes because this is what we have been preparing for this entire season to show the state what Cerritos is capable of,” Guadarrama said.

Fresno City however got a 9-5 defeat as they tried to claw their way back to victory.

The Falcons kept their foot on the gas as Jewelysa Funakoshi pinned down Daniela Campa of Fresno City at the 1:10 mark of their match.

Savannah Valle also pinned down her opponent, Horizon Botello, at the 1:48 mark as the Falcons kept the pace going.

Cerritos would get another two victories by forfeiting with Natalie Flores and Nile Jernigan not having opponents.

The game ended with Fresno city getting another pin at 1:22 as the Falcons won 42-16.

Palomar was next for the Falcons and they looked to break the winning streak for Cerritos and give the Falcons a loss.

Cerritos got three easy victories with Jessica Hong, Lucy Guadarrama and Sabrina Sinohui getting yet another forfeit win.

After a double forfeit, Jewelysa Funakoshi of Cerritos defeated Anastasia Tolentino on points 18-8.

Palomar would get a pin in the second minute of the match but Cerritos would quickly answer back with Jaylene Martinez getting a pin of Santana Gonzalez with 2:17 on the clock.

Palomar would get another pin with 2:08 but the Falcons quickly responded with two forfeit victories for Nile Jernigan and Arianna Renteria.

Aine Drury, who’s ranked #1 in the state at 148 pounds got the pin on e #1-ranked wrestler at 160 pounds Sierra Medford with 1:38 left in the clock as the Falcons won 40-12.

Head Coach Dustin Kirk said that he was happy with the team’s performance and that the team was able to get them matches in front of a home crowd.

“Our girls wrestled really well,” Coach Kirk said, “They wrestled good and implemented all the techniques that we go over in practice.”

Cerritos’ head coach said that he wanted the team to make sure they looked to improve and not just focus on hanging onto a lead.

Their success comes down to the players buying into the program and into the coaching staff, “We all trust in one another and we are truly a family,” Coach Kirk said.

The Falcons head coach said that he wants the girls to enjoy some time off and relax for this weekend so that they can “Get their minds off wrestling and start fresh again Monday.”

He said that the coaching staff saw enough to make adjustments and for the next weeks, they’ll be focusing on small details and really get better at wrestling.

“We’re excited to showcase our final product in our home gym,” Kirk added, “For the next three weeks, I’ll also be working to make this state championship one of the best experience for all the women involved.”

The Falcons will be hosting the CCCAA State Championships on April 22 at 10 a.m. so follow the Cerritos Falcons schedule for more information.