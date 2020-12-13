‘The Mandalorian’ review: returning comrade and unexpected conflicts

The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN, season 2, exclusively on Disney+. © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved. Photo credit: Walt Disney Company & Lucasfilm Ltd.

The second to last episode on “The Mandalorian” has just arrived and with it came stellar action and a familiar face.

Rick Famuyiwa returns to direct another episode of “The Mandalorian”. As a big fan of his previous episodes, It’ll be interesting to see what he has in store for this one.

The episode kicks off with Migs Mayfeld (Bill Burr) being escorted out of captivity by Cara Dune in order to help Mando find out where Moff Gideon’s ship is and save the child.

He agrees to help but he’ll need to go to an Imperial Rhydonium refinery on Morak in order to get the coordinates to his ship. Once they get there they attack a transport carrying Rhydonium and disguised themselves as Stormtroopers.

Before they make it to the refinery, they get attacked by a band of pirates wanting to destroy the precious and highly explosive material.

After a small scuffle with the pirates, they make it to the refinery and look for the terminal of Gideon’s ship but it requires facial recognition. Mando removes his helmet but is confronted by an Imperial officer named Valin Hess.

Before Mando gets caught, Migs intervenes, and the three of them have a drink instead. In the end, Migs shoots Valin after a conversation about a brutal battle that Migs was apart of years ago.

The two battle their way to the rooftop where Boba waited to pick them up, but before they can leave Migs, shot a generator blowing up the refinery and everyone in it.

After the confrontation, instead of going back to prison, Cara frees Migs as a reward for helping them. The episode ends with Gideon receiving a message from Mando saying that he’s coming for him and getting the Child back.

The plot of the episode was well constructed and Mayfeld is given a good back story instead of just being a basic bad guy.

The action scenes were bombastic and entertaining, as one might expect from “The Mandalorian.” We can be sure to expect more in the final episode of the season.

The tension of the mess hall scene was real and we finally got to see Mando show his face for the first time since the last episode of the first season, shocking considering the Mandalorian creed to never remove their helmet.

Chapter 15 was outright another great episode from Rick and I’m very excited to see how it ends with the last episode.

This episode gets ★★★★☆. Another great time and an excellent appetizer for the main course.