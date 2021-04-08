‘Godzilla vs Kong’: Greatest monster fight in years

The most anticipated Monster film is finally here on HBOMax. Who will win the King of the Monsters or the King of Skull Island? Photo credit: Warner Bros., Legendary Pictures & HBO Max/TNS

Many delays and a pandemic later, “Godzilla vs Kong” finally gets released in theaters and HBO Max and what an amazing film it was.

Five years after the events of “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” the film starts with Kong interacting with a young little girl named Jia, a young native from Skull Island who Kong protects and cares for after the natives of the island died.

Ilene Andrews becomes Jia’s new caretaker as she studies Kong, making sure that Godzilla can’t find him.

Meanwhile, in an Apex Cybernetics facility in Pensacola, a conspiracy podcast theorist Bernie Hayes investigates some sinister activity that the company has been doing.

Before he can find out more, Godzilla suddenly attacks and destroys the facility leaving nothing standing.

The CEO of Apex, Walter Simmons, meets with Nathan Lid to asks for his help in getting a power source that is only located in Hollow Earth.

Lid agrees and heads to Skull Island to talk to Ilene to use Kong in order to find the location of Hollow Earth.

After a few days in the water, Godzilla emerges and faces off with Kong, with the fight ending in a draw.

Meanwhile, Madison Russell and her friend Josh meets with Bernie and helps him uncover the secret of what Apex is doing which leads them to their HQ in Hong Kong.

Instead of floating in the water, they take Kong to the entrance of Hollow Earth by helicopter.

Kong makes his way inside to discover another world outside of the world that humans live in. Inside live new titans and secrets about Kong’s past.

He discovers a temple surrounded by Kong skeletons and finds an axe that uses Godzilla’s scales. Not long after, Godzilla senses it and shoots out a breath underneath the planet to take out Kong.

The two go head to head once more with Godzilla being the victor, but not long after that MechaGodzilla appears and wrecks havoc on Hong Kong.

Godzilla tries to fight it on his own but isn’t powerful enough. Kong joins forces with him to take down MechaGodzilla.

Both go their separate ways, with Godzilla wandering the oceans and Kong returning to Hollow Earth.

The story worked out pretty well. Although generic, with predictable moments, the film works around that, giving a good standing point on what’s cheesy or not.

The movie had a great pace with scenes feeling not too short and not too long.

The characters are likable. There wasn’t a single character that wasn’t cared for or hated, appropriately.

The CGI was spectacular, with destructive buildings looking so realistic, the fur and scales on Kong and Godzilla looking clean and so detailed. It felt like they used inspiration from other animals to use the effects.

The main attraction for this film is the action, and by god, these are some of the best fights out of any monster battle in the MonsterVerse.

Overall, the film is an incredible experience that is fun to watch with friends or for fans of either Godzilla or Kong.

The film gets a four out of five stars, being a fun and exciting film for monster battle fans.