Spider-Man No Way Home opens the amazing multiverse

Spider-Man No Way Home explores a multiverse of villains. The amazing film is in theaters on Dec. 17, 2021. Photo credit: Randeepxsingh,Wiki Commons

Marvel’s most anticipated film of the year delivers to audiences once again. Spider-Man No Way Home is without a doubt the best Spider-Man movie to see on the big screen for all fans.

The two-hour-thirty-minute runtime satisfies Marvel fans who have been around since the first Spider-Man trilogy. Be sure to plan restroom breaks to avoid missing out on any important scenes.

It truly surpasses Avengers Endgame as the most anticipated Marvel film that exceeded all expectations.

A must-see for all Spider-Man fans. A superhero film so good you don’t need to know every reference to enjoy it.

It is optional, but I recommend rewatching the final twenty minutes of Spider-Man Far From Home to bring you up to speed before seeing this blockbuster film on the big screen.

Spider-Man No Way Home fulfills your curiosity to discover how Peter Parker juggles with the reveal of his secret identity as Spider-Man to the world. Overall amazing writing and performance throughout this film.

I loved every second of the film, 10 out of 10. Scenes throughout the film will make you want to stand up from your seat and applaud for how well Marvel and Sony came together to present the third development to Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Simply the best film was saved for last in 2021. I don’t see how Marvel will be able to develop a greater film in its franchise any time soon.

We see previous villains who have made it to the big screen in other Spider-Man films reprise their roles such as Dr. Otto Octavious, Green Goblin, The Lizard, Sandman, and Electro.

Simply an outstanding job on all their performances reprising their roles facing off against Spider-Man on the big screen once again.

Tom Holland makes his case as the greatest actor to have played Spider-Man on the big screen. It is by far the best Spider-Man film to exist in history.

The emotions and challenges Peter Parker has to overcome in this film develop an emotional and closer relationship with the audience. It is simply Tom Holland’s best performance as Spider-Man.

Fan theories and expectations are all answered in this film.

I strongly advise avoiding all spoilers or leaks from here on out until you get a chance to see it on the big screen. So be sure to have tickets as soon as possible to the event to have something to talk about this holiday.

If you are old enough to remember enjoying the previous Spider-Man actors like Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield taking on these villains in their films, then without a doubt you will enjoy every second of this film’s action-packed fight scenes.

Be sure to stay for the usual post-credit scenes at the end, Spider-Man No Way Home has two before the very end of the film. Make sure you don’t miss out on them as they give us an idea of what lies ahead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This leaves us to wonder what is next for Tom Holland and his future as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Another trilogy with Tom Holland as Spider-Man has been discussed for the future but it is still not worth worrying about yet.

Without a doubt, a film that you will want to see again and again. Be sure to see Spider-Man No Way Home out in theaters now.