Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Who is your top artist and top song of the year?

Byline photo of Alejandra Guerra
Alejandra GuerraDecember 9, 2024
Alejandra Guerra
Rebecca Cantu shares her top artist and song of the year.

Rebecca Cantu (She/Her)

“My top artist was Lana Del Rey and my top song was, “How to disappear” by Lana Del Rey.”

Omar Diaz shares his top artist and song of this year.
Omar Diaz shares his top artist and song of this year. Photo credit: Alejandra Guerra

Omar Diaz (He/Him)

“My top artist of the year is Los Ángeles Azules because I was listening a lot to “Perdonarte ¿Para Que?” and “Amor De Mi Vida.” My top song is “Mal de Amores” by Becky G and Sofía Reyes.”

Rebeka Beltran shares her top artist and song of the year.
Rebeka Beltran shares her top artist and song of the year. Photo credit: Alejandra Guerra

Rebeka Beltran (She/Her)

“My top artist is Bad Bunny and my top song is “Que Te Vaya Bien” by Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda.”

Gael Marmolejo shares his top artist and song of the year.
Gael Marmolejo shares his top artist and song of the year. Photo credit: Alejandra Guerra

Gael Marmolejo (He/Him)

“My top artist was Green Day and my top song was “Why Do You Want Him?” by Green Day.”

)

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Alejandra Guerra
Alejandra Guerra, Staff Writer
Alejandra Guerra is a staff writer for Talon Marks. In her free time, she enjoys reading, making short films, and attending concerts. In 2025, she hopes to transfer to Cal State Los Angeles to pursue a major in journalism.
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Opinion
Educating our teenagers on sex and having these hard conversations with them, could have such a great impact on newer generations. Photo credit: PickPik
It's time we have 'the talk'
Editorial Cartoon depicting a woman slapping a man after being told a crude joke, a reflection of how women are often told "she was asking for it" after being assaulted.
Clothing does not define a woman's character
Influencers Nara and Lucky Blue Smith along with Alix Earle who has also been facing backlash from the 2024 Election.
Stop idolizing influencers they are not your savior
Sabrina Carpenter faces backlash for her music and choreography not being kid-friendly.
Artists are not responsible for your children
Editorial cartoon
It's time we touchdown on the NFL's double standard
Leslie Hernandez, 21, a computer science major, shares why she lets Thanksgiving pass by first
Free Speech Zone: Christmas vs Thanksgiving
Menu
Activate Search
Home
Who is your top artist and top song of the year?