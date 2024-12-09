Who is your top artist and top song of the year?

Rebecca Cantu (She/Her)

“My top artist was Lana Del Rey and my top song was, “How to disappear” by Lana Del Rey.”

Omar Diaz (He/Him)

“My top artist of the year is Los Ángeles Azules because I was listening a lot to “Perdonarte ¿Para Que?” and “Amor De Mi Vida.” My top song is “Mal de Amores” by Becky G and Sofía Reyes.”

Rebeka Beltran (She/Her)

“My top artist is Bad Bunny and my top song is “Que Te Vaya Bien” by Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda.”

Gael Marmolejo (He/Him)

“My top artist was Green Day and my top song was “Why Do You Want Him?” by Green Day.”

