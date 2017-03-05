Cerritos looking to find consistency after splitting series with Rio Hondo

Starting pitcher Gilbert Romero prepares to deliver a pitch during the teams game against Rio Hondo Saturday, March 4. Romero pitched seven and a third innings allowing only one run and striking out three batters. Photo credit: Max Perez

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Cerritos baseball team completed its first conference games against Rio Hondo, splitting the two game series.

In the first matchup between the teams Rio Hondo defeated Cerritos 4-1 Thursday, March 2 at Rio Hondo.

Despite the Falcons striking first in the second inning the Roadrunners would answer back with three runs in the fifth and another one in the seventh.

During the game the Falcons mustered five hits but were unable to capitalize leaving six runners on base.

In the second game of the series the Roadrunners took the lead first in the top of the third due to two throwing errors committed by Cerritos on a sacrifice bunt.

The score remained 1-0 in the Roadrunners favor until the bottom of the seventh when Cerritos scored two unearned runs to take a 2-1 lead.

Falcon’s reliever Joe Pacheco came in the game in the eighth inning to close the game out allowing no hits, no runs and one walk.

Starting pitcher Gilbert Romero and Pacheco combined to allow only six hits and one run while striking out four in the victory.

Starting right fielder Dominic Bravo said, “I felt like I had a higher intensity, I was more dedicated to this game than the last.”

That intensity showed as Bravo hit one for four with a strikeout in game one, but came out with two hits and a run with no strikeouts in the second game.

The series split now has Cerritos starting conference 1-1 tied with Los Angeles Harbor, while El Camino and Long Beach City started 2-0 in conference.

Now entering the conference schedule, the Falcons will hope to tighten up areas of their game that gave them problems earlier this season.

Middle infielder Chris Gomez said, “We just need to keep swinging the bat early and not get behind in the count, […] we just need to play all nine innings instead of seven, which is usually where we fail at.”

He added, “Our pitching is doing good, they’re doing good attacking hitters early in the count which is good and our defense has been solid for us.”

The next conference challenge for the Falcons will be another two game series against Mt. San Antonio College, the first game is played on Tuesday, March 7 at Mt. Sac and the final game Thursday, March 9 at home.

Mt. SAC is currently 0-2 in conference and have a 7-10 overall record.