Behind the Ears: The Success of Mickey Munch

Over one million subscribers on YouTube, 1.5 million followers on TikTok, and 300k followers on Instagram – yet you still may not know this local influencer who is bringing Disney magic to Roblox.

Mickey Munch is an online persona created by a 19-year-old Cerritos College student, who currently balances being a part-time employee, successful content creator, and full-time student.

As of now, the person behind Mickey Munch is anonymous and has yet to reveal his name or face to anyone online. However, he agreed to share his story on condition of anonymity.

In over a year, he has managed to create a large and growing platform playing Roblox online with a voice impression, which is quite spot on to the real mouse himself.

“I actually started my online persona, “Mickey Munch” about a year ago. May of 2023 to be exact. It came about when I noticed I had a great pitch range in my voice and I realized I could do the voice of the world’s most iconic character, Mickey Mouse,” he shared, “my friends suggested to me that I should use the character on the online platform Roblox while doing the voice. That’s exactly what I did and it got me where I’m at now.”

For him it only started as something he could do for fun, and somewhere he could post his hilarious clips every once in a while.

In early 2024, he began posting more infrequently and sort of gave up as he wasn’t bringing in as many views as he had hoped.

Although, later this year, he decided to make a change and start posting more frequently.

People began seeing a post everyday from Mickey Munch.

He decided to stay consistent and really pursue content creating seriously as he realized he had a unique opportunity with it.

“I only started to really take this seriously recently, which was September of this year. That’s when I really began to gain traction. Ever since then I’ve been growing on several platforms at unbelievable rates which I then realized that this is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

His consistency paid off in many more ways than he imagined.

Just in the last three months he reached well over one million followers on TikTok with his most popular video sitting at 15.8 million views and 2.2 million likes.

His YouTube is also having major success, getting to one million subscribers in less than three months since it was started.

Of course, the internet is a very widespread place and there are hundreds of other content creators who create similar content.

However, Mickey Munch is definitely one to stray away from the crowd.

“I think the thing that separates me from other content creators is constantly innovating and utilizing new ideas. Of course I am not the only person who can do the Mickey voice but it’s what I do with it,” he shared, “I have a very colorful imagination which I use to think of video ideas that I execute to the best of my ability. From song parodies, animations, to skits; I like to think I rarely leave my fans bored.”

Content creation is something that brings him joy and it is something that he wants to dedicate more time to in 2025.

“My favorite part has got to be seeing people’s reactions both in-game and in my comment sections. The number one thing that brings me joy is making people laugh. I just love that I can have fun while also bringing fun to others.”

He plans to dedicate more time towards his YouTube channel and upload more content more frequently, as well as keeping up with his other social media platforms on the side.