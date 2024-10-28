Downey library ‘super chill’ pumpkin painting

With October being the month of Halloween, the Downey City Library held a Pumpkin Painting workshop on Oct. 17 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This was a free drop-in event intended for ages 16 and older, with only 13 seats available so first come, first serve.

The workshop provided pumpkins, palettes, paint, wax paper and along with other painting supplies for free to those who participated.

Seats slowly started to fill at the start time of 6 p.m. but all seats were taken nearly half an hour later.

This is one of two sessions they held as they had one earlier in the day from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

According to a library staff worker, this was the first time they’ve spilt this workshop into two sessions.

This was done due the limited seating and to shorten the time compared to the previous pumpkin painting they’ve held.

Local Downey resident, Julie shared that the event set up a “super chill” atmosphere with its “good music, good assortment of things,” and finished by sharing that the event was “perfect.”

The participants were free to tap into their creative side as they made a variety of paintings on the pumpkins.

This included a black cat, a hand print on the pumpkin and even a recreation of the starry night painting.

After they were done, they had the option to take their pumpkins home, wrapping them up in wax paper to keep the paint from getting on them.

Two of the participants who took their pumpkins home were Long Beach residents Niyah Kitchen and Jay Sims.

Kitchen has a bit of a past in painting “I’ve done self-portraits of my friends we do those things together,” Kitchen said.

She added that she’s also taken some painting classes in the past.

She also said that she works for her local city and likes to utilize their library resources so when her boyfriend, Sims told her about this event she was more than willing to attend.

Sims stated that he had been following this library for a good amount of time and attending some of the different activities, they do for the community.

He said, “I thought it was great. It was a nice team-building experience, within the community.”

They both are looking to come back to any future events the library is having.

The Downey City Library will be holding more Halloween-themed events.

One of these events is October Family Night on the 29th.

Along with three other events on Halloween which are Halloween Photo Day, Trick-or-Treat at the Library, and Theater Thursdays which is showing the movie Coraline.

More information about these events is on the Downey City Library calendar of events.

