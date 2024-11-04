Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

South Gate Bakery reopens after accident

Byline photo of Jonathan Diaz
Jonathan Diaz, Sports Co-editorNovember 4, 2024
Evelyn Vasquez, owner of Evelyn’s Bakery in South Gate, CA Photo credit: Laura Bernal

Evelyn’s Bakery located on the intersection of Tweedy Blvd and Otis St. in South Gate has reopened after a car accident damaged the building of Evelyn’s Bakery.

Evelyn’s bakery is owned by a mother daughter duo, Evelyn Vasquez (daughter) and Patty Vaquez (mother) who purchased the building off Tweedy Blvd formerly known as LULU’s bakery back in March 2024 but was closed for two months and was back in business in June 2024 after the annual Tweedy Blvd. fair.

“We were looking to buy a bakery a couple years back when I was making cakes back in 2020” stated Evelyn “I just really just grew on me at first i didn’t really like it”

Evelyn and Patty Vasquez had their grand opening in their new South Gate location on Saturday Oct 5th.

However on Wednesday Oct. 9 2024 at 4pm, just days after the grand opening, the bakery experienced a big turn of events when a two-car collision happened outside the bakery on the intersection of Otis St. and Tweedy Blvd resulting in one of the cars slamming into the bakery.

“From the Police report it seems like one of the cars ran a red light while the other one was turning,” said Evelyn Vasquez.

The accident caused the entire left side of the store to be completely destroyed with the roof of the bakery even caving into the store

Not only did this accident destroy the entrance of the bakery, but Vasquez’s mother suffered in this accident as well.

According to her daughter, Vasquez was pushed back while standing right by the food preparator, when the food preparator hit her in the stomach that resulted in knocking her unconscious.

“It was really scary and I was more worried about my mom in the moment than after I knew she was okay and that everything was a really bad scare. I was just talking about the bakery,” said Vasquez.

But even with the building’s entrance being destroyed and her mother suffering injuries, the fear didn’t stop the dedicated duo as they opened up shop just two days later on Oct. 11.

 

“It’s been very stressful to be honest” Evelyn said when asked about reopening after the accident.

She said, “Everybody says that it’s not a big deal and that you could easily rebuild.”

She continued, “They don’t realize that it’s not just about rebuilding it’s about all the time we put into the business, all the money we invested.”

The Bakery located on 4201 Tweedy Blvd, South Gate, CA 90280 is now boarded up but still open to the public.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Jonathan Diaz
Jonathan Diaz, Co-Sports Editor
Jonathan Diaz is returning for his second year as co-sports editor this semester. Jonathan Diaz is an aspiring sports journalist covering sports such as MMA, football, and soccer. After Cerritos college Jonathan wants to continue his education at either Cal State Fullerton or Long beach and wants to works as an independent sports journalist.
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Community
Isabel Jimenez who brought her little sister to the event.
The City of Monterey Park hosts a Monster Mash
Masks made from wood cuts was a staple in Jinseok Choi's Before the Last Spike exhibit at the Art Center Mullin Gallery on October 18th, 2024.
Art Night Pasadena Dazzles Attendees at Semi-Annual Event
All participants painting their pumpkins during the pumpkin painting workshop at the Downey City Library in the evening on Oct. 17.
Downey library 'super chill' pumpkin painting
Roman Ikram dressed as Michael Myers, walking along the market.
October Village Night Market was killer fun
Doug Bierton and Matthew Dale the founders and the owners of Classic Football Shirts.
A Classic Opening for Football
Andrey Fernandez, owner of Research Vintage
Research at Night: a pop-up market