South Gate Bakery reopens after accident

Evelyn’s Bakery located on the intersection of Tweedy Blvd and Otis St. in South Gate has reopened after a car accident damaged the building of Evelyn’s Bakery.

Evelyn’s bakery is owned by a mother daughter duo, Evelyn Vasquez (daughter) and Patty Vaquez (mother) who purchased the building off Tweedy Blvd formerly known as LULU’s bakery back in March 2024 but was closed for two months and was back in business in June 2024 after the annual Tweedy Blvd. fair.

“We were looking to buy a bakery a couple years back when I was making cakes back in 2020” stated Evelyn “I just really just grew on me at first i didn’t really like it”

Evelyn and Patty Vasquez had their grand opening in their new South Gate location on Saturday Oct 5th.

However on Wednesday Oct. 9 2024 at 4pm, just days after the grand opening, the bakery experienced a big turn of events when a two-car collision happened outside the bakery on the intersection of Otis St. and Tweedy Blvd resulting in one of the cars slamming into the bakery.

“From the Police report it seems like one of the cars ran a red light while the other one was turning,” said Evelyn Vasquez.

The accident caused the entire left side of the store to be completely destroyed with the roof of the bakery even caving into the store

Not only did this accident destroy the entrance of the bakery, but Vasquez’s mother suffered in this accident as well.

According to her daughter, Vasquez was pushed back while standing right by the food preparator, when the food preparator hit her in the stomach that resulted in knocking her unconscious.

“It was really scary and I was more worried about my mom in the moment than after I knew she was okay and that everything was a really bad scare. I was just talking about the bakery,” said Vasquez.

But even with the building’s entrance being destroyed and her mother suffering injuries, the fear didn’t stop the dedicated duo as they opened up shop just two days later on Oct. 11.

“It’s been very stressful to be honest” Evelyn said when asked about reopening after the accident.

She said, “Everybody says that it’s not a big deal and that you could easily rebuild.”

She continued, “They don’t realize that it’s not just about rebuilding it’s about all the time we put into the business, all the money we invested.”

The Bakery located on 4201 Tweedy Blvd, South Gate, CA 90280 is now boarded up but still open to the public.