Vikings beat Monsoons to win first league title in 8 years

The Downey vikings defeated the Mayfair Monsoons in a intense back and forth game to win their first league title in eight years by a score of 49-44.

Both teams came into this game with a 4-0 record in league play with the Vikings coming off a big win against crosstown rivals the Warren bears.

The game started off with a crazy display of offense for both teams with both scoring and answering back with a touchdown of their own ending the first quarter of a tie of 21-21.

The second quarter started with a Monsoon rushing touchdown.

The Vikings answered back with a touchdown of their own by senior running back/middle linebacker Bernardo Blanco rushing in for a 7 yard touchdown.

Blanco finished the game on 13 carries 112 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Both teams were tied 28-28 heading into halftime.

The third quarter started with a Monsoons touchdown leading the Vikings 35-28.

The Vikings answered back with a 29 yard passing touchdown from junior 4 star quarterback Oscar Rios to sophomore wide receiver Damani Porras, tying up the game 35-35.

Damani was the main passing target for Oscar Rios with him finishing the game catching 4 passes for 107 yards for two touchdowns.

After tying up the game, the Viking’s went on to control the game a lot more through the second half with the Downey defense forcing Mayfair to kick a field goal.

Although the score doesn’t show it the Vikings defense showed up when it was critical with turning the ball over on downs, breaking up passes, and sacking the quarterback 5 times this game.

The Vikings defense still made an impact even with a big scoreline.

Defensive coordinator Thomas Hollington III, said “We love to make more of those plays but finishing as a defense is ultimately what ends up being the most important thing we didn’t start how we wanted to start but we ended not letting them getting the two point conversion”

Right after the Monsoons were forced to settle for a field goal, the Vikings offense scored two unanswered touchdowns by Junior Xavier Rivas.

The game winning touchdown was scored by Junior quarterback Oscar Rios.

Rios went on to finish the game passing for 187 yards for a touchdown and 123 rushing yards for two touchdowns.

With the Monsoons needing to score two touchdowns to win this game, the Monsoons scored a touchdown but failed their 2-point conversion attempt making the score 49-44.

The Monsoons last attempt to win this game is to get the ball back by an onside kick where the vikings recovered the kick.

This secured not only Downey’s first ever league title in their new league but also their first league title since 2016 and finishing with a record of 9-1.

Although winning the gateway league title, head coach Jack Williams has plans to win more.

Williams stated, “It feels good to win but our overall goal is to win CIF and a state game. It does feel good but we haven’t reached our goal.”

The Vikings starts working on that goal on Friday Nov. 11, away against the Serra Cavaliers.