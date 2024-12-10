Norwalk young adults say housing bans hurt them most

Norwalk residents facing housing insecurities say they’re deeply opposed to the city’s moratorium on emergency and affordable housing options. They’re concerned the policy will ultimately hurt the city’s most vulnerable – youth and young adults.

Ebony Green, 32, is a resident of Norwalk who is currently challenged with homelessness.

Green said she is unhappy with the city of Norwalk banning new homeless shelters and supportive housing.

“I disagree because Norwalk is close to my job,” she said.“I could’ve had a shelter with Norwalk right now, which would’ve been a lot more convenient to my living situation.”

The state of California, in full partnership with Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit against the city of Norwalk on Nov. 4.

The lawsuit claims that the city council of Norwalk performed an unlawful ban against the state’s mandate to construct new homeless shelters and supportive housing projects.

With Norwalk refusing to reverse the ban, some community members believe the decision represents disregard and carelessness for the community.

Green criticized the Norwalk City Council as racist to minorities after delaying housing services for the next 10 months.

With inflation still hovering above 2%, residents say this is considerably the worst time to pull the plug on homelessness resources.

“If anything, Norwalk is kicking the homeless out of their city and limiting their resources,” she said, nodding her head unsurprisingly.

Green believes youth and young adults will be the ones affected if shelters and housing aren’t established within the community.

“Lots of children’s parents are homeless, impacting our future generations as the child will go through an improper access to education and be limited from their essential basic needs like a shower, food, and secure housing, ultimately impacting their success in education and growth.”

Similarly, Alfran Ramirez, 21, a current Wingstop employee, shared his deep concern for the Norwalk community that is currently suffering from the city council’s ban.

Ramirez also disagrees with Norwalk banning expanded housing services.

“Homeless people need help and shelters just like every other individual,” he said, claiming that shelters won’t have a negative tension on communities because they will have employees supervising them.

“Our schools and youth will be affected in a negative way if housing isn’t provided for the needy to rely on.”

Ramirez explained how youth shouldn’t have to grow up seeing others’ struggle, especially within their community. He believes the city needs a better environment for our future generations.

“Every day a stable person will face homelessness through another person. More people are becoming homeless than getting into a home.”

The city of Norwalk declined an interview citing the ongoing litigation, but forwarded a statement pushing back on the idea that they aren’t committed to the housing needs of residents.

“The City is disappointed with the state’s approach as it was hopeful that it could reach a resolution without litigation,” said Levy Sun, Norwalk’s communications and public affairs director. “The City will nevertheless continue to reach out to state stakeholders in its approach to forge partnerships in line with Attorney General Bonta’s statement supporting collaborative solutions to these important issues.”

Los Angeles County currently offers a Youth Employment Opportunity Program located at 12715 S. Pioneer Blvd. in Norwalk. According to the website, it provides employment services for at-risk adolescents and young adults within LA County.