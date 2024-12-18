Mayumi Market showing off Asian-American business

The Common Space Brewery hosted Mayumi Market at 3411 W. El Segundo Blvd in Hawthorne on Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Maymui Market is a showcase for Asian American and Pacific Island business vendors.

The market was an indoor outdoor event with food tasting, a bar and featured DJ Grace Ktown making good beats on the turntable.

The Mayumi Market was recently shown on KCAL 9 News.

“I started as a small brand and business owner myself and I was doing a few markets around town but they’re predominantly white run and mostly white vendors and I just started meeting more people of color that were selling in their work and I thought it’d be really cool to have something for us by us” said Mayumi.

She continued, “There’s other markets that are specialized like there’s thick thrift for plus size vendors and clothing. There’s black market flea which is all black vendors and black artists so I thought it’d be cool to do something like that with AAPI artists vendors and food because there’s so much of that community in Southern, California.”

“The brand started first and then I was popping up at different markets and then I started the market called Mayumi Market. I sell organic skincare like face oils, body oils. I also sell fragrances like home and body sprays, candles, incense.”

The market was full of small businesses like Yume Williams and Irs lee Drushseenuh a Japanese and Taiwanese t-shirt business.

Another vendor was Mind to Life by Michelle Kim. She started her business as a hobby after being laid off last year .

“It has been quite a journey just because I wasn’t sure how to price my items or, you know, who my target audience was, how I was going to sell these items. So, yeah, it just became more of an experimental journey and it just kind of became legit recently,” Kim said.

Cesar O’Farrill, the manager of Common Space Brewery said “The market’s really fun because it’s a different type of clientele that probably wouldn’t come to a craft brewery or this type of brewery. People see the space and they really enjoy it and the market gets to spread out and do their thing.”

A hit for the night was Carbon James, made by Jason Chow, a comic book designer of musical artists. He covers various artists such as Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey and Sabrina Carpenter.

“It’s wonderful man, you know a lot of the other markets dont feel as welcoming as Mayumi Market. Fox is a wonderful organizer, all the volunteers here are awesome and it just feels like a second place to call home.” Chow said.

The next Mayumi Market will be back at Common Space Brewery on Feb. 2, 2025.

Gallery • 19 Photos Duran Ventura Yume Williams and Irs Lee business at Mayumi Market