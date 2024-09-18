Anime Talk Podcast at OC Anaheim Convention Center for Anime Impulse 2024

(Talon Marks Anime Talk Podcast is at Anime Impulse at the OC Anaheim Convention Center, a 2 day event with 4 events going on at the same time; Anime Impulse, KPlay Fest!, Collector’s Expo, and Sneaker Expo. The event is a multi cultural exposition bringing together Anime fans of all walks of life to take part in celebrating all things Anime, Manga, Collector’s Trading Cards, KPop, JPop, Anime fashion and Sneakers):

Moises Lopez: Here at Anime Impulse 2024 at the Anaheim Convention Center there are four events going on at once: Anime Impulse, KPop Play Fest, Collector’s Expo, and Sneaker Expo.

Moises Lopez: There’s tons of cosplay gear along with tons of cosplayers.

Moises Lopez: Tons of hooping it up at the full size Sneaker Expo court.

Moises Lopez: And tons and tons of Manga and Anime here at Anime Impulse.

Moises Lopez: Along with the four events is an Itasha mostly Import Auto Show and with me is Enrique Escalante who agreed to an interview.

Caption: Enrique Escalante is an owner of a 2005 Mazda RX8 and 1998 Honda Prelude at the Anime Impulse Itasha Import Auto Show.

[Closed Captioned Interview between Moises Lopez and guest Itasha Enthusiast guest Enrique Escalante]

Moises Lopez: Moises Lopez here with Anime Talk Podcast.

Moises Lopez: This is…uh do you want to introduce yourself?

Enrique Escalante: Enrique Escalante with Touhou Project.

Moises Lopez: I’m basically going to ask you the same question I asked yesterday. How long have been into anime?

Enrique Escalante: I’d say about 20 years, since I was really young.

Moises Lopez: How long have you been into suping up cars and designing wraps?

Enrique Escalante: About 14 years, and designing (wraps) for about 4 years.

Moises Lopez: What are the wraps of?

Enrique Escalante: So we have a project called Touhou Project.

Moises Lopez: For Touhou Project Racing right?

Enrique Escalante: No, just Touhou Project.

Moises Lopez: The game is based off the build in 98?

Enrique Escalante: 97.

Moises Lopez: 97, 97.

Enrique Escalante: Uh 97, The original came out around 97 for PC.

Moises Lopez: Got it.

Moises Lopez: What is the make and model of your vehicle?

Enrique Escalante: The red one is a 2005 Mazda RX8 and the black one is a 1998 Honda Prelude.

Moises lopez: What was the gateway Anime that introduced you to the genre?

Enrique Escalante: The gateway Anime that got me into anime was EVA. I got into the process of watching Anime really young.

Moises Lopez: There you have it, that was Enrique Escalante. It was great talking Anime with you. Have a great time at the convention.

Moises Lopez: Thank you very much.

Moises Lopez: Here is a better view of Enrique Escalante’s Mazda RX8 and 1998 Honda Prelude.

Moises Lopez: The 2 day event was then capped by a performance by multi platform JPop Phenom Lotus Juice.