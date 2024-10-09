The start of NFL football in October

Jonathan: Whats up Talon Marks, its the Five guys podcast right now. I’m your host Jonathan. I’m with-

Isaac: Isaac

Jonathan: We have a special guest, introduce yourself

Micheal: My name is Michael I’m pretty sure Talon Marks is a little bit familiar with me. I was the editor-in-chief for the 2024 spring semester so thank you guys for having me in your brand new podcast.

Jonathan: Yeah he was a former EIC and he still has to say uh every other fucking sentence.

Jonathan: Let’s get this started. Let’s get this started with the undefeated teams. Let’s start with the Kansas City Chiefs. I’ll let Isaac just take it away right now.

Isaac: You clearly don’t like the Chiefs you don’t want to talk about them. Yeah so the most recent game, they remain undefeated. They beat the saints. The Saints just continue to not look like a playoff team. They’re falling. They started off 2-0 now 3 straight losses. Mahomes picked up the game didn’t have a passing touchdown he was close with 1 but JuJu dropped it and got picked up by big man Khalen Saunders. He threw for 300 yards, he did not have a bad game. They recently signed running back Kareem Hunt who rushed for over 100 yards scored a touchdown so the chiefs still look pretty decent or whats supposed to be a decent saints team so i think they can remain undefeated for a minute until maybe their bye week.

Micheal: Yeah obviously I don’t like the Chiefs because they’re my rival but i do respect them. They are a well coached team they have a very good I guess you can say they have a well balanced team. Defensively, they’re always solid. Even though they don’t have a star like crazy player Chris Jones obviously, one of the best defensive tackles in the league defensive player in general. I will say Kansas City isn’t playing as good as they usually can play for a 5-0 team but again their 5-0 undefeated for a reason. They play smart football when it comes down to the 4th quarter. It’s always a close game but they always find a way to win even though some of those wins are from referees.

Isaac: Ok

Micheal: I’m gonna stop being bias but yeah just respect to the chiefs even though i don’t like them, I do got to show some respect they are back to back defending champions.

Jonathan: Yeah i’m not gonna talk about the Chiefs but let’s talk about the other undefeated team the Vikings and let’s talk about how Sam Darnold is not the quarterback for them for the first 4 weeks right now. I heard talks he might be the MVP. What would they do if he’s the MVP then he drops a stinker on the Jets. He went 14 for 31 on 45 completion percentage he has a pick. So how long do you see them being undefeated?

Isaac: I mean I honestly think they can still put up a fight. They could stay undefeated maybe for… Who’s their match up next week?

Jonathan: The Lions

Isaac: The Lions oh maybe they might drop it to the lions. So, I could be wrong but… Yeah, Darnold didn’t perform well. He had an interception, didn’t pass for 200 yards on 30 attempts it didn’t look great but again it’s that defensive. That defense by Brian Flores it just takes over the games. They forced Aaron Rogers to throw 3 interceptions, they held Breece Hall down even though the Jets don’t use Breece Hall much. Drafted him in fantasy, I’m a little hurt he ain’t scoring. Yeah its just that defense more the Sam Darnold. I think Kevin O’Connell had that stat where if they win the turnover battle he’s undefeated or damn near undefeated so I think its just that defense. The defense continues turning over the ball and giving it to the offense they’re still gonna be winning games but its gonna be a tough one against the lions

Jonathan: Another Quarterback in that game Aaron Rogers, 29 for 54 and had 3 picks that game. I don’t know if its just him not playing football for entire year but he hasn’t been looking all to good.

Isaac: Yeah nah he really hasn’t. I feel that offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett just isn’t it. I mean he worked with him in Green Bay those years ago. I think its a lot of Matt Lafleur taking over that entire offense because right now that offense of the jets doesn’t look it just feels just very like flat.

Micheal: Just to add more to that, Davante Adams going there not gonna work that’s all I say. They don’t need him. They don’t need Davante Adams. That’s the least of their concern they don’t need a wide receiver. Their offense line is just atrocious. The play calling is atrocious. So, getting a star receiver is not gonna help them there. Me, personally I don’t think its gonna help.

Jonathan: Speaking of Davante Adams, the Raiders and pretty much every California team: the Raiders the Rams and the Niners lost all in the same weekend. Lets just talk about the Raiders real quick.

Micheal: Yeah we’re ass. To be straight up. Raiders fans are delusional. That’s one thing I learned from the pass- my whole lifeof being a Raiders fan. They’re delusional. People don’t wanna accept the real issue of this team is we lack an identity. People thought when Antonio Pierce came through, like he just gave us, like, an identity. He gave us attitude that we haven’t had in a long time, which he did for that time he was interim coach. But his lack of, I guess you could say, experience as the head coach does show. So when he’s, um, when we play games like some like when it’s like fourth and one in the opponent’s territory, he doesn’t go for it when it’s like a tie game like that right there is like shows your inexperience, but yeah, we’re just a bad team, quarterback it’s it’s just terrible. If you’re quarterback Gardner Minshew and Aiden O’Connell, you’re not going to win shit. So all these stupid Raider fans that are actin like pissed off at Devante and that he wants to get traded like, how can you blame him? I don’t I don’t care, you know, if we can get like trade assets, like some good value out of him, I think we’re getting like a third round pick, but something out of him I’d rather do that than just let him walk. If we don’t want to be here then he don’t want to be here but that don’t mean we have to shit on him for it, but just the overall terrible team tank for Travis Hunter.

Isaac: Yeah I know I just, piggybacking off the Gardner Minshew issue, I mean, two interceptions, he just makes bad decisions, but going on to another California team. Me and Jonathan’s 49ers dropped a close one, a harsh one uh, to the Cardinals. Now, both of us, two and three we fall third into the division and yeah Jonathan, what do you think about it? What do you think about the game?

Jonathan: Oh, I mean, the fact that we got shut out in the second in the entire second half, um, just says a lot. You know, I mean, this is probably Brock Purdy’s I’ll probably say this is probably his worst game.

Isaac: It’s up there I mean, the Ravens game was pretty bad last season.

Jonathan: I mean for this season

Isaac: Yeah

Jonathan: Probably you can probably say the Vikings game was probably as bad, but I think this game right now and to lose in the fashion that we did, it’s just, you know. It’s just something that he struggles with, you know, it’s just a blitz or just pressure in general, you know? He doesn’t seem, uh, he seems less confident to throw the football and make a play when there’s pressure up in his face.

Isaac: Yeah I feel like when there’s pressure up in his face, he, uh, there’s so many times that I see when I’m, uh, watching the games is he doesn’t step up in the pocket sometimes he tries to go and make a play with his leg sometimes and that’s something I wanted him to do um, coming into just him playing football but sometimes he does it too much that that can also be an issue. I think one of the plays it ended up with like fourth and 23 because he was running around, he had like 11 seconds and just scrambling around, not looking downfield, took a big sack. I mean, he could have tried to throw it away those are decisions he needs to make he doesn’t really look for check downs he doesn’t throw the ball away as much he tries to go for big touchdowns I mean it’s two interceptions they might not have been bad decisions, but it just goes to show that sometimes height matters as a quarterback those batted balls getting intercepted sometimes and unfortunately it just falls into the defender’s lap, but that height plays a big aspect.

Jonathan: And now this begs the question do we make the playoffs or do we win the and honestly, I think we still make the playoffs. I mean, I feel the division right now as it looks. I mean, the Rams are 1-5 right now or 1-4. Um, we have the we share the same record with the Cardinals 2-3the only team that’s over above uh, .500 is the Seahawks and we play them on Thursday and we can possibly be on top of the division despite losing to the Cardinals on the weekend.

Isaac: I mean, yeah, we could, um, I don’t think there’s any worry for the Niners to make the playoffs. I think we still have we still have a good team. Um, we’ve seen us be, uh, below 500 before we have a good chance, but it’s just it’s just worrisome. This defense isn’t the same. We saw that, uh, our former defensive coordinator, hopefully he comes back., Robert Saleh from the from the Jets just got fired. Maybe he can come back. Our defense just hasn’t been on it what we’ve been calling our offensive play calling is a little too predictable and we just see the issue without CMC. Without CMC, we are seeing a lot of two high safeties. Um, it’s hard to apparently beat that because we’re not getting these big, explosive plays. He’s technically our red zone offense. We’ve been one of the worst red zone offenses in the NFL, so it’s been it’s been a huge struggle, but I don’t think we would we’re going to be that, b I think we should be fine like you said with the weak division and the matchup against the Seattle this Thursday should really I just tell us what we need to know.

Jonathan: I really believe the winner of the division goes 10-7.

Isaac: I mean, yeah, that’s that’s very likely. We still have a very tough schedule. I mean, we have the Chiefs right before our bye week.

Jonathan: The Chiefs, the bills, the we play the Lions near the end as well on the home stretch.

Isaac: We have a very tough schedule. We just have to hope we get healthy or we trade for some guys maybe some interior defensive linemen, some D-tackles something.

Jonathan: Yeah, I mean that I think that’s up for being said for the Niners right now.

Isaac: Yeah, I just got to look into Thursday the Seahawks dropped a big one against the Giants that’s that was a harsh loss was a harsh game to watch, but I mean there’s still a there’s still going to be a tough team I know uh their head coach Mike MacDonald has played great against us Uh he played great against us last year when he was a Ravens defensive coordinator. Has a great scheme. He knows how to out scheme the 49ers, but we’re going to see this Thursday if he’s able to do it.

Jonathan: Okay and that’s enough for the Five Guys podcast. We’ll see you next time, peace.