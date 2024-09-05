Students rush to Club Rush 2024

Cerritos College students joined together for Fall 2024 Club Rush. Club Rush took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Cerritos College Student Center.

Students attending the event had to check in at the front desk with Associated Students of Cerritos College members and sign in through the Cerritos College app.

Unfortunately, some favorite clubs were not present for this semester’s Club Rush such as K-pop club, UMOJA and the list goes on.

Clubs such as the Dreamers Reaching Empowerment Academic Movement club, also known as the D.R.E.A.M. club; the robotics club; the Student Alliance for Equality club, also known as the S.A.F.E. club; American Sign Language club; and many more were set up eager to show what they had to offer.

They gathered to provide social and curricular opportunities to students on campus.

Danny Moran, a business major and vice president of the Cerritos College Business club says, “I think more people should learn to reach out and start socializing so we teach people public speaking, marketing and networking which are all important – no matter your major.”

The Business club meets on Tuesdays in the Student Center from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

All clubs are inclusive and open to all students on campus.

“We have students of all majors, even though we’re a business club we talk about sales and how sales is a big part of life, like when you’re selling yourself at a job interview or networking, even if you’re not a business major you can take away a lot from the club,” said Moran.

Just across the student center was the Engineering Technology club, which focuses on programming, building and the business portion of robotics.

“This semester we are going to have computer programming lectures where people can learn programming language and turn it into a huge portion of their world – it teaches you how to work with other people,” said Devin Parrett, a member of the robotics club.

Clubs on campus are meant to bring together like-minded people who want to relate, encourage and support each other – whether it’s through music, such as the K-pop club, or through a language.

Lola Riker, the vice president of the American Sign Language club, said, “We are trying to teach and build a support team for the deaf community – we get together in our meetings, practice ASL and socialize.”

ASL club starts meetings on Sept. 11 from noon to 1 p.m.

“We welcome anyone who wants to communicate and support deaf and hard-of-hearing people,” says Riker.

Club Rush was a success for the campus as it opened up opportunities for so many students to explore and find a group of people that they may connect to and learn from.

Club Rush takes place once at the beginning of every semester so stay tuned for spring semester club rush to find your next club.