Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Students rush to Club Rush 2024

Byline photo of Adrienne Fajardo
Byline photo of Shaniah Campbell
Adrienne Fajardo and Shaniah CampbellSeptember 5, 2024
The president and vice president of the American Sign Language club conversing with a person at their booth during the fall 2024 Club Rush in the Cerritos College Student Center on Sept. 3. Photo credit: Shaniah Campbell

Cerritos College students joined together for Fall 2024 Club Rush. Club Rush took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Cerritos College Student Center.

Students attending the event had to check in at the front desk with Associated Students of Cerritos College members and sign in through the Cerritos College app.

Unfortunately, some favorite clubs were not present for this semester’s Club Rush such as K-pop club, UMOJA and the list goes on.

Clubs such as the Dreamers Reaching Empowerment Academic Movement club, also known as the D.R.E.A.M. club; the robotics club; the Student Alliance for Equality club, also known as the S.A.F.E. club; American Sign Language club; and many more were set up eager to show what they had to offer.

They gathered to provide social and curricular opportunities to students on campus.

Danny Moran, a business major and vice president of the Cerritos College Business club says, “I think more people should learn to reach out and start socializing so we teach people public speaking, marketing and networking which are all important – no matter your major.”

The Business club meets on Tuesdays in the Student Center from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

All clubs are inclusive and open to all students on campus.

“We have students of all majors, even though we’re a business club we talk about sales and how sales is a big part of life, like when you’re selling yourself at a job interview or networking, even if you’re not a business major you can take away a lot from the club,” said Moran.

Just across the student center was the Engineering Technology club, which focuses on programming, building and the business portion of robotics.

“This semester we are going to have computer programming lectures where people can learn programming language and turn it into a huge portion of their world – it teaches you how to work with other people,” said Devin Parrett, a member of the robotics club.

Clubs on campus are meant to bring together like-minded people who want to relate, encourage and support each other – whether it’s through music, such as the K-pop club, or through a language.

Lola Riker, the vice president of the American Sign Language club, said, “We are trying to teach and build a support team for the deaf community – we get together in our meetings, practice ASL and socialize.”

ASL club starts meetings on Sept. 11 from noon to 1 p.m.

“We welcome anyone who wants to communicate and support deaf and hard-of-hearing people,” says Riker.

Club Rush was a success for the campus as it opened up opportunities for so many students to explore and find a group of people that they may connect to and learn from.

Club Rush takes place once at the beginning of every semester so stay tuned for spring semester club rush to find your next club.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributors
Adrienne Fajardo
Adrienne Fajardo, Community Editor
Adrienne Fajardo is the current community editor for Talon Marks. She loves animals and listening to music. She plans on attending a CSU to continue studying  journalism.
Shaniah Campbell
Shaniah Campbell, Arts & Entertainment Editor
Shaniah Campbell is the current Arts & Entertainment editor for the Fall 2024 semester. She enjoys doing film photography and attending concerts. In the near future she hopes to work in Public Relations or Marketing.
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Natalia Hernandez, an associate justice of the Associated Students of Cerritos College court, describing the various branches of the student government at the ASCC Senate Election Info Session on Aug. 28.
New ASCC President elected as senate election approaches
The Student Programming Board setting up all the free snacks for the students on Aug 28.
A successful movie night at Cerritos College
Manisha Ati, from the City of Hope's Mobile Cancer Prevention and Screening Clinic's booth, talking to an attendee of Congresswoman Linda Sanchez's 19th annual Senior Fair on Aug. 16 in Cerritos College's Fine Arts building.
Congresswoman Linda Sanchez brings Senior Fair to campus
A student checking in to the check-in booth at Welcome Day on Aug. 16.
Droves of new students attend Welcome Day
Rolando Garcia receiving a bookstore gift card from the Cerritos College President, Dr. Fierro, at his first President's Hour of the semester on Aug. 20 in front of the library.
President Fierro greets students at President’s Hour
student signing clipboard to decide what college she is transferring to.
College signing day for 2024 graduates