Cerritos College welcomes Hispanic Heritage Month with La Feria Latina

Students and faculty all gathered together at Cerritos College to celebrate La Féria Latina for Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Student Programming Board hosted La Feria Latina on Sept.18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Students, faculty and other attendees were all together celebrating the event outside the Performing Arts Center by the Falcon Square stage.

Everyone who checked in on the Cerritos College app was given a ticket to get free food and drinks – they were serving tamales, churros and aguas frescas.

A mariachi ensemble performed traditional Mexican music on the stage outside the PAC building from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Student Programming Board put out bounce houses on the grass area and games for the students to play. Next to the games was a table full of Mexico-themed toys and stickers that were available for purchase.

Several programs and clubs on campus were present at the event – the Student Alliance for Equality club, also known as the S.A.F.E. club; the Dreamers Reaching Empowerment Academic Movement club, also known as the D.R.E.A.M. club; the Finance program; the Partnership for Adult Academic and Career Education, also known as PAACE; and the library.

Kelly Figueroa, a sociology major, said she’s Hispanic and wanted to come out to support.

When asked how she feels about Cerritos College hosting an event to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Figueroa said, “I think it’s really good realizing how important it is for people to recognize different cultures – especially Hispanic. Cerritos College has a really large Hispanic population, so an event like this is really nice.”

Daisy Vargas, a business major, was asked how it feels to be Hispanic and have Cerritos College host an event for Hispanic people, said, “It feels nice that they are showing appreciation for Hispanic Heritage Month – I feel proud that they are celebrating.”

Phile Ramos, a hospitality management major who also attended last year’s event, noted that even though this event just started last year, it’s already managed to draw over 300 students to attend it – double the count of students who attended last time.

Ramos also added that, while the event honored Latinos, it was open to everyone.

The Student Programming Board hopes that students enjoyed this event and that they come back and join the one next year.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 in the United States. The month focuses on recognizing the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States.