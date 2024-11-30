“Out of the Shadows” at the Falcon’s Nest Open House

The Falcon’s Nest held its yearly Open House and an “Out of the Shadows” art exhibit on Nov. 21 to promote the resources they have for unhoused students.

The Falcon’s Nest is a basic needs support network for students at Cerritos College and is located next to the Veterans’ Resource Center and the Student Center.

Toni Areyalo, the CalFresh assistant at Falcon’s Nest, used this event as a way to “allow students to see the Falcon’s Nest.”

Students were encouraged to enter and see everything that the Falcon’s Nest has to offer, such as Franco’s Market, Franco’s Closet and their game room.

The art exhibit, created by the staff at the Falcon’s Nest, featured a variety of cardboard cutouts of people, each with a statistic relating to the struggles that students might be facing.

One states, “Nearly 15% of community college students are experiencing homelessness.”

Another states, “One in five unhoused teens are victims of human trafficking (sex and labor).”

Lastly, “2 out of 3 community college students don’t have a stable source of food.”

These quotes and cardboard cutouts were a method to relate to students in these situations and bring awareness to others.

Students at Cerritos College who are unhoused can be assisted by the staff at the Falcon’s Nest.

Their goal is to avoid the stigma surrounding homelessness, and encourage students to seek the help they might need.

The exhibit was a way for Areyalo and the rest of the staff to, “try to relate on different levels,” to the students that might be struggling.

“Anything we do, it’s a win if we relate to the students,” explained Arelayo.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help,” Areyalo advised to students.

The Falcon’s Nest offers a variety of resources regarding food, hygiene, transportation, housing, financial aid and clothing.

They provide free market food for students, up to 75 items per visit for four visits each month at Franco’s Market.

They also have monthly food distributions on campus, grocery card assistance, and the nutrition assistance program CalFresh.

Additionally, Franco’s closet gives an opportunity for students to receive used professional clothing for job interviews.

Regarding hygiene, they offer hygiene kits and laundry cards for students.

As for housing, the Falcon’s Nest assists students with finding housing through the College Success Initiative and provides rental assistance.

Information about the services they provide can be found on their flyers, website or in-person at their facility.

They are open all week – Mondays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.