Cerritos College’s Student Programming Board spreads wellness for finals

The Cerritos College Student Programming Board held its annual winter wellness event in the Student Center on Dec. 11, 2024.

The event was originally held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. but was shortened to 12:30 p.m. due to how fast the supplies went out.

The SPB set up this event with finals in mind and wanted to attack the stress students associate with finals week by holding this event.

“This was definitely planned with finals in mind. We just wanted to give students relief and also a place where they could just relax, enjoy a free pastry and blanket,” the director of core events for the SPB, Michaela Cuevas, said.

Chairperson for this event, Jas Reyes stated that one of the reasons they decided to hold this event closer to finals week was because “People seem to just put their happiness or their mental health on the back end for the chance of success.”

“Although we’re always trying to study hard and get through college, which is a priority, this one instance is to remind students that their efforts are worth it and they as a person deserve to have that time to work on themselves – take a breather from the grind,” Reyes finished.

Christmas music played as volunteers handed out items to students from the tables that were set up in the student center.

One of these tables had goodie bags with items like squishy toys, a Pop-It stress reliever keychain and hot chocolate mix to support students’ mental and physical health

Another table had red blankets with snowflakes on them and another had pastries from Porto’s Bakery and Cafe.

All that was asked for the students to do at this event was to sign in through a QR code.

These items were taken quickly as students came into the student center with the blankets and goodie bags being the first to go.

“It definitely makes us very happy that the students really appreciate the efforts that we did to put this event together,” Reyes said, referring to how quickly the supplies went out.

She also spoke on what the SPB will do to not have the event end so fast, “We definitely need to make sure that for the next winter wellness events, or even SPB events in general, that we keep account of the inventory numbers.”

“Instead of 80 now. maybe 150 or 200 blankets cause I knew that was, like, really a highlight both of the times we’ve put this event together,” Reyes said.

Cuevas also shared her thoughts on how long supplies lasted, “All the supplies here are for the students so of course – we want the students to take advantage of everything that we’re giving away here.”

“I’m just really grateful that a lot of people were given the opportunity to come in and get one of each item,” Cuevas finished.

Reyes and Cuevas both deemed this event a success as they felt the enjoyment of the students as they were hanging around the student center.