Free Speech Zone: Do you find music while studying helpful?

Cobe Hatcher, a kinesiology major, says, “I do. Something calm, old alternative rock, indie music, and EDM. I think [music] helps me get into a zone of zen and serenity. If there’s no music, then you’re like I want to check my phone, or I want to go do this, or I’m wondering about that. But if you have music, it’s like okay this is my study music.”

Ethan Gomez, undeclared, says, “I get distracted easier without music. Any relaxing music – so I could focus on studying.”

Ritchie Chavez, a computer science major, says, “I listen to alternative rock [while studying]. I associate music with being in a calm mood or being in a happy balanced state because typically studying is stressful.”