Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Free Speech Zone: Do you find music while studying helpful?

Byline photo of Alejandra Guerra
Alejandra Guerra, Staff WriterSeptember 8, 2024
Natalie Gonzalez
Cobe Hatcher, 22, shares his thoughts on listening to music while studying. Photo credit: Natalie Gonzalez

Cobe Hatcher, a kinesiology major, says, “I do. Something calm, old alternative rock, indie music, and EDM. I think [music] helps me get into a zone of zen and serenity. If there’s no music, then you’re like I want to check my phone, or I want to go do this, or I’m wondering about that. But if you have music, it’s like okay this is my study music.”

Ethan Gomez, 19, shares he needs music to help him study. (Natalie Gonzalez)

Ethan Gomez, undeclared, says, “I get distracted easier without music. Any relaxing music – so I could focus on studying.”

Ritchie Chavez, 29, shares if he finds listening to music while studying helpful. (Natalie Gonzalez)

Ritchie Chavez, a computer science major, says, “I listen to alternative rock [while studying]. I associate music with being in a calm mood or being in a happy balanced state because typically studying is stressful.”

 

 

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributors
Alejandra Guerra
Alejandra Guerra, Staff Writer
Alejandra Guerra is a staff writer for Talon Marks. In her free time, she enjoys reading, making short films, and attending concerts. In 2025, she hopes to transfer to Cal State Los Angeles to pursue a major in journalism.
Natalie Gonzalez
Natalie Gonzalez, Staff Writer
Natalie Gonzalez is a staff writer for Talon Marks. She has a ranch and loves to ride her horses and enjoys spending time with her family and friends. She hopes to transfer to a Cal State University and continue studying  journalism.
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Opinion
Adrian Duran talking about his first week back in school on Aug. 26.
Free Speech Zone: How was your first week?
Taylor Swift Eras Tour - Arlington TX Photo credit: Ronald Woan
People hate Taylor Swift because she's a successful woman
A child miner, Patrice, 15, working at a gold mine in Congo.
The world's neglect in Congo's genocide
Zen Guerrero, 21, shares what she thinks is a girl's girl.
Free Speech Zone: What is a girl's girl to you?
Malaysia Green sharing her opinion on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef
Free Speech Zone: Kendrick or Drake?
Illustration depicting fast food workers making more money while retail workers are making less.
Retail workers deserve higher pay