Categories:

Free Speech Zone: Who do you think is going to win the election?

Byline photo of Melanie Salguero
Byline photo of Diego Carrillo
Melanie Salguero and Diego CarrilloOctober 31, 2024
Melanie Salguero
Jesus Rodriguez shares his thoughts on who he thinks will win the 2024 election.

Jesus Rodriguez, Undecided Major

“Donald Trump because — I mean just look at the people, the statistics don’t lie.”

Ethan Arguelles shares his thoughts on who he thinks will win the 2024 election.
Ethan Arguelles shares his thoughts on who he thinks will win the 2024 election. Photo credit: Melanie Salguero

Ethan Arguelles, Chemistry Major

“Trump because his policies are a lot better than Kamala, he is a strong leader, and we should focus more on that than morality and feelings.”

Henry Haro shares his thoughts on who he thinks will win the 2024 election.
Henry Haro shares his thoughts on who he thinks will win the 2024 election. Photo credit: Melanie Salguero

Henry Haro, Mechanical Engineer Major

“Honestly, I don’t know because I’m not really into politics or anything like that, but maybe Trump because the East Coast is pretty red.”

Xotchil Cruz shares her thoughts on who she thinks will win the 2024 election.
Xotchil Cruz shares her thoughts on who she thinks will win the 2024 election. Photo credit: Melanie Salguero

Xotchil Cruz, Cosmetology Major

“I think Kamala will win. I think she will be the first female president which is great.”

 

 

About the Contributors
Melanie Salguero
Melanie Salguero, Opinion Editor
Melanie Salguero is a the opinion editor for Talon Marks. She spends her free time attending concerts or baseball games with friends and family. She hopes to one day photograph for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Diego Carrillo
Diego Carrillo, Staff Writer
Diego Carrillo is a first-year staff writer at Talon Marks. Who covers mainly sports and community here at Cerritos and the surrounding areas. Diego hopes one day to be a ESPN sports journalist. In his free time he likes to go out with friends. His favorite hobbies include recording sports history and doing predictions on upcoming matches. He also plans to go to the military after his first semester at college.
