Free Speech Zone: Who do you think is going to win the election?

Jesus Rodriguez, Undecided Major

“Donald Trump because — I mean just look at the people, the statistics don’t lie.”

Ethan Arguelles, Chemistry Major

“Trump because his policies are a lot better than Kamala, he is a strong leader, and we should focus more on that than morality and feelings.”

Henry Haro, Mechanical Engineer Major

“Honestly, I don’t know because I’m not really into politics or anything like that, but maybe Trump because the East Coast is pretty red.”

Xotchil Cruz, Cosmetology Major

“I think Kamala will win. I think she will be the first female president which is great.”