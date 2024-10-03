All time worst QB Class(2021)?

Why was the quarterback class so bad?

To start off the 2021 draft with stars like Ja’Marr Chase, Micah Parsons and Patrick Suratin II. When it comes to QB taken thought that a completely different story.

Yet only three seasons later only one of them is still with their original team. That being the number one pick, Trevor Lawrence who was the bright spot in this draft. He helped the Jacksonville Jaguars win their first AFC South title after being at the bottom of that division for four seasons straight.

The second quarterback to be picked was Zach Wilson who might go down as an all-time bust.

Wilson grew a lot of hype after his combined and pro days, but we haven’t seen it work out in the league yet. A lot of bad decision making has led to him to having more interceptions than touchdowns.

Wilson was given the job after all-time great Aaron Rodgers was injured last season, but he did nothing with it.

This past offseason he was traded to the Denver Broncos for a late round pick.

If Wilson isn’t an all-time bust, you might be able to say Trey Lance is.

Lance was a strong running quarterback who came out of FCS powerhouse North Dakota State.

There really nothing to be said about Lance, he got injured in his first season which opened the door for Mr.Irrelevant, Brock Purdy to take over the starting job. In three seasons, he has only played four games as a starter and is third string like Wilson.

With the 11th pick in the draft, the Bears selected Justin Fields who has been able to show a good upside in his career, but the Bears had not been able to find help for their upcoming rookies basically feeding him to the wolves from day one.

This led to three losing seasons back-to-back.

He was then traded to Pittsburgh where he is currently the starter as Russel Wilson got hurt before their opener vs the Falcons. So the case is still up on Fields on whether he is a bust or not.

Last and maybe least is Mac Jones with the 15th pick by the Patriots. He started off showing amazing potential leading the Patriots to their first playoff season without the G.O.A.T. Tom Brady.

After this amazing season, Jones has been on a downward spiral, his second season was just mid. His third and maybe last season as a starter was the worst. He is so bad he is backing up the best QB in this class already.

It is safe to say some of these guys will not be a starter in the NFL anytime soon.

Even though five quarterbacks were taken in the first round this might go down as one of the worst quarterback draft classes in recent years.

Hopefully the team will be smarter when it comes to drafting quarterbacks in the first round.