Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Downey gets dominant 42-21 victory in season opener

Byline photo of Jonathan Diaz
Byline photo of Diego Carrillo
Jonathan Diaz and Diego CarrilloAugust 30, 2024
Jonathan Diaz
Downey High School football players running out of the tunnel.

The Downey Vikings defeated the Notre Dame Knights from Sherman Oaks by a dominant score of 42 to 21.

Notre Dame was scheduled to be a tuff test for the Vikings with Downey High School head coach Jack Williams.

Williams said, “We scheduled them because we thought they were going to be tough.”

Downey set the tone for the game, immediately stopping with the Vikings defense shutting down the Knights on offense, with a quick three and out.

Downey’s offense led by 4-star Purdue commit junior quarterback, Oscar Rios on the very first play of offense threw a 45-yard touchdown to give Downey the lead.

“Our game plan was to go up top first and it is exactly what we did,” said Rios.

Rios finished the game with 297 yards for three touchdowns and an interception and with 108 rushing yards for a touchdown.

Offensive coordinator, Justin Alegria, states working with a talented quarterback such as Rios.

Alegria said, “It’s a lot fun to call plays. It’s a lot of fun watching film and breaking things down.”

He later praises Rios’ football IQ stating, “The football IQ is really high, he’s able to make checks he’s able to do things we don’t see.”

By halftime, Downey was leading by a score of 20-7 and the Vikings continued to stay in the lead in the second half.

Notre Dame was able to get on the scoreboard twice after half, but it wasn’t enough as Downey put up three more TD before the end.

The game concluded with a convincing Downey win, 42-21.

Downey knows this is a great way to start off the season.

Damien Martinez, junior linebacker, said, “We got a good team win but it doesn’t stop here. It is only game one, We had a lot of mistakes but we are going to fix them in film.”

The Vikings defense played very well throughout with defensive coordinator, Thomas Hollington.

“They played really well. They play really hard. We kind of have this thing that we’re not going to be the biggest team but we’re going to try to be the toughest team and I think we can accomplish that.” says Hollington.

After the defeat Notre Dame head coach Evan Yabu stated that Downey was a legit team.

“We knew they were a legit team and a good program. We knew they had some size and a very dynamic quarterback and really solid skill players. They were what we thought they were,” said Yabu.

Downey is looking to continue this form season long with a very tough schedule which includes two state champions in CIF division 5 Orange Vista and AIA conference 6A Red Mountain in Arizona, and of course their crosstown rival Warren High School.

 

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributors
Jonathan Diaz
Jonathan Diaz, Co-Sports Editor
Jonathan Diaz is returning for his second year as co-sports editor this semester. Jonathan Diaz is an aspiring sports journalist covering sports such as MMA, football, and soccer. After Cerritos college Jonathan wants to continue his education at either Cal State Fullerton or Long beach and wants to works as an independent sports journalist.
Diego Carrillo
Diego Carrillo, Staff Writer
Diego Carrillo is a first-year staff writer at Talon Marks. Who covers mainly sports and community here at Cerritos and the surrounding areas. Diego hopes one day to be a ESPN sports journalist. In his free time he likes to go out with friends. His favorite hobbies include recording sports history and doing predictions on upcoming matches. He also plans to go to the military after his first semester at college.
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Community
Missy Vee, a Long Beach based drag queen.
Long Beach Hosts "The Big Gay Pine Ave. Takeover"
Meccha Matcha is the best local matcha shop
Meccha Matcha is the best local matcha shop
Angel Mendoza, owner of Jubilee Furniture on Gage Ave, Huntington Park, April 28 2024.
Churches and businesses in Huntington Park criticize city’s permit crackdown
Coach Antonio Mckee putting on Knockout fight league belt around Lucas Brown
Lucas Brown: Rags to riches
Kitty Weathers, their dog, Gaia and the 2013 Hyundai Elantra they both call home.
Behind the wheel with nowhere to go
Pedro Martinez showing off his great creation of pizza.
Defying the odds with Pedro Martinez
More in Top Stories
#11 Jenna Santos prepares to take a free kick Aug.27
Falcons draw season opener after two late goals
Manisha Ati, from the City of Hope's Mobile Cancer Prevention and Screening Clinic's booth, talking to an attendee of Congresswoman Linda Sanchez's 19th annual Senior Fair on Aug. 16 in Cerritos College's Fine Arts building.
Congresswoman Linda Sanchez brings Senior Fair to campus
#16 Adan Gonzalez dribbling down the sideline looking for a pass Aug. 23
Stout defense helps Falcons win season opener
Taylor Swift Eras Tour - Arlington TX Photo credit: Ronald Woan
People hate Taylor Swift because she's a successful woman
A student checking in to the check-in booth at Welcome Day on Aug. 16.
Droves of new students attend Welcome Day
Cerritos College and Antelope Valley at the line of scrimmage.
Fall 2024 Sports Preview