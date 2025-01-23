Dog Night in Lakewood

The Angel City Market held a dog night at the Lakewood Center with a number of people from the community showing up on Jan. 17.

The event was held in the Target parking lot and had a Dj and food truck along with small business vendors looking to sell their items.

One of the businesses that drew a lot of attendees was The Puppy Bakery which is owned by Miguel Bolden.

“We sell cakes for dogs, we do donuts, we do macarons, we do dry treats, literally boss like a little bit everything,” Bolden said.

Bolden continued, “Everything here is all natural ingredients. Zero sugars, main ingredients is like almond milk, wheat flour, and baby Gerber food guys. So they’re all natural ingredients.”

Bolden’s also mentioned that his best selling item was beef and bacon as it is easy for even picky dogs to eat.

Another business at the market was B@B Treats which is ran by Breana Sanchez and Jasmine Fuenets.

“We sell dehydrated pet treats for dogs and cats and it’s all fresh meat and just dehydrated,” said Sanchez.

Fuenetes also discussed what her best selling items were, “Beef trachea because people want their dogs to be busy and so those are one of our busiest treats. You can give that to them for about 15 minutes, I would say, then they would be busy.”

Robert Heng and Faustine Chow, who just move to Lakewood shared their experience of the market, “Yeah I like it. I like that we got to bring our dog. This is we just got here so we haven’t really seen seen much we just walked down this one aisle lots of vendors very fun tents and food trucks around.”

Danny Rivas the organizer of Angel City Market elaborated on the event theme of the night.

“It’s a dog celebration, so people are supposed to bring out their dogs. We’ll give them free pub cups,” Rivas said.

Though the market was pet themed there were still other vendors who sold items that were not connected to the theme.

Some examples being Little Acorn ran by Joana Seok, Honia Garica who runs Little Me Vintage and Lilbros.com ran by Suhey Robless and Anahi Jieney.

Seok sells “Local made from Long Beach mini barrette and scrunchies and candles.”

While Suhey Robless and Anahi Jieney sell awards winning books that teach people Spanish.

Robless shared why she started to sell Spanish books, “To show the different things about hispanic culture.”

The Spanish books are not just for kids, but they are also for adults to learn Spanish.

Lastly, Garica sells vintage Disney bags with her best selling bag being Winnie the Pooh diaper bags.

The event also had bouncy castles and carnival games in the middle of the market for parents to take their kids.

One of these parents was Ramon Edwards who came to the market with his daughter Aria Edwards.

“I live in an area. I like to come out, outdoor, mall. A lot of people bring their dogs, family, food, a lot of vendors, community we liked it,” said Ramon Edwards.

The next Angel City Markets will be in Downtown Downey on Feb. 13 for Galantine’s Day.