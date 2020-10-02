The Generic Improvisational Peep Show paid tribute to the program for its 35th Anniversary. A special montage with pictures of past GIPS generation members were shown during the live show. Photo credit: Vanessa Maya

The Cerritos College Department of Theatre Arts program GIPS, originated by Professor Kevin Hoggard, started its celebration of 35 wonderful years of improv magic.

The program, which is now run by Cerritos College alumni and current professors Forrest Hartl and Sylvia Cervantes Blush, continues its tradition of creating improvised scenarios with the help of its audience members through suggestions and games. But this semester required a slight difference in production.



“GIPS HOMECOMING: The Show Must Go Online” had its first show opening this past weekend and it did not disappoint.

The Cerritos College improve residents, who would normally tour around local elementary and high schools, have had to deal with new changes brought on by the pandemic.



This year In response to the pandemic crisis, GIPS members have put together a show in which they are still able to interact with its audience and share their improv talent of being able to make things up on the spot, all remotely online.



This production, despite having to debut online, managed to pull off a smooth show their first week, with very minimal technical difficulties in audio and screen transitioning, which helped make the show fun and very enjoyable for viewers.



In contribution to the program’s first successful week, “The Show Must Go Online” brought alumni and new generation GIPS members together to help bring laughter to its audience by giving humorous and exaggerating imitations of popular movies and shows. Like “Titanic” and “Harry Potter.”



Special guests were part of the highlights of this past week’s production, with even a bonus Blues performance by alumni Dave Wrathall.



But perhaps the most memorable part of the show this past weekend had to be the special montage made in celebration of the 35th Anniversary of GIPS.

A slide show of pictures from the past generation members and performances appeared on the screen and was a very sentimental moment. Past members also shared video messages expressing their love and gratitude for all the memories, friends, and experiences that GIPS gave to each one of them.



From picture to picture it was clear to the audience that there was a strong unity, love, and appreciation for the Generic Improvisational Peep Show.

For those who care to join in on the experience and simply want a good laugh, the Generic Improvisational Peep Show will continue its virtual show “GIPS HOMECOMING: The Show Must Go Online” on Thursday, Oct. 1 through Oct. 4.