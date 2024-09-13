Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

What’s the holdup on Cassidy’s Corner?

Byline photo of Adrienne Fajardo
Adrienne FajardoSeptember 13, 2024
A sign advertising that the Cassidy’s Corner Cafe at Cerritos College is coming soon. The advertisement is placed on the fence where the cafe will be once it’s back. Photo credit: Adrienne Fajardo

Students at Cerritos College are still awaiting the reopening of Cassidy’s Corner Cafe on campus as its continued absence has been prolonged by delays.

Cassidy’s Corner is a local bagel shop that serves cities in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, with its Lakewood location being the most popular.

They serve coffee and fresh homemade bagels making it a staple here on campus and for the residents of Los Angeles County.

The Cassidy’s Corner that students have been expecting to open here on campus is going to be closed for the remainder of this fall semester with the possibility of opening during the spring 2025 semester, which is a full year later than expected.

Cerritos College students were excited to see the reopening of Cassidy’s Corner, which was advertised to happen in the 2024 spring semester.

Students such as Destiny Encinas, a biology major, were shocked to find that it is still gated off and nowhere near opening this fall semester.

“Spring was my first semester here on campus and I thought it was really cool that they were opening a bagel spot. I was waiting every day for it to open and then it never did – I am still excited for its arrival though,” said Encinas.

Elizabeth Miller, the dean of student services, said they anticipated the opening to be spring of 2024 but challenges arose.

“There has been a lot of challenges with the Department of Public Health… because of the type of building it is, a container building, we have been going back and forth with agencies about the structure, hook-ups and codes,” Miller said.

“There’s a lot of permitting and planning, – that’s where we have encountered our roadblocks, but we hope to get it open soon,” Miller elaborated.

Despite the roadblocks that the student affairs staff are working through, students have been completely left in the dark about updates about what caused the delay and when they can expect it to be open.

“I wish that it was open already, it would be nice to get a snack close by instead of walking all the way towards the Student Center for food,” Mary Rivera, an animation major, said.

“Some of my classes are much closer to this part of campus, so I would love to be able to go get a bagel,” Rivera continued.

Cassidy’s Corner is on the south side of campus near the New Falcon Way and Studebaker Road.

Making the spot most convenient for students with classes on that side of campus such as in the Health Science building, once it’s done renovating that is, automotive technology, woodworking and the Fine Arts building.

These can all be quite a walk from the Student Center, making it a struggle to go there for food when compounded with how small breaks in classes can be.

Cassidy’s Corner opened its first location as a small family-owned bagel shop in 2014 in La Mirada.

Once the location is set to open, there will be announcements and signs posted to inform students around campus.

About the Contributor
Adrienne Fajardo
Adrienne Fajardo, Community Editor
Adrienne Fajardo is the current community editor for Talon Marks. She loves animals and listening to music. She plans on attending a CSU to continue studying  journalism.
