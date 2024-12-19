Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Talon Marks
Talon Marks
Bridging Leadership: Board of Trustees installed and called to address students’ concerns

Jasmine Reyes, ContributorDecember 19, 2024
(From Left to Right) Dr. Jose Fierro, Mariana Rios, James Cody Birkey, Sandra Salazar, Dawn Green, Mariana Pacheco, Shin Liu, Zurich Lewis, Cathy Le, and city of Downey mayor Mario Trujillo recognizing honorees after the swearing in ceremony at the Board of Trustees meeting on Dec. 11 at the Cheryl A. Epple Board Room at Cerritos College. Photo credit: Jasmine Reyes

Cerritos College’s Cheryl A. Epple Board Room was packed and abuzz with excitement as the new Board of Trustees met to swear in newly elected and reelected board members on Dec. 11.

Newly elected trustees Dawn Green and Mariana Rios were sworn in by Cerritos College President Dr. Jose Fierro and former trustee Marisa Perez respectively

Reelected trustees Mariana Pacheco and Dr. Sandra Salazar were sworn in by the mayor of Downey, Mario Trujillo.

Each person gave an individual testimony about their respective honoree and often shared personal anecdotes that illustrated how the trustee valued education and the student population in their career.

Trujillo referred to Cerritos College as a “hometown college,” relating to Pacheco as they have relatives who are alumni of the college.

After being sworn in, each trustee stated that the local community is the strongest support in their campaign for their election on the board.

Salazar highlighted the work the college put into the Students First Framework.

“It was a collective effort. It was the board, it was the administration, it was the community that came together.”

Salazar continues, “I’m proud of our board – that we really come together and put our students first because we want to transform our community, and this will change the trajectory of all the communities we serve.”

Green expressed similar sentiments, “We are doing some amazing things, and it’s so great that I am a part of a wonderful team of like-minded colleagues who are also here to serve the college, to serve our students, and to serve our community through the power of education.”

The newest trustee-elect, Mariana Rios, highlighted all of the people who were there in her life.

She describes her family as her “cornerstone, the individuals that hold [me] up in the good and the bad – they are here today.”

Rios prompted her family members to stand as well as the local council members who showed up.

When asked about any particular person she wanted to add to her acknowledgments, Rios brought up the previous trustee that she replaced.

“Marisa Perez… she was a huge supporter,” Rios said.

Green, Pacheco, Rios, and Salazar look forward to serving their respective districts and the college community as a whole.

The individual honorees gathered with the remaining trustees and Mayor Trujillo to receive Certificates of Recognition from the City of Downey.

Once the installation ceremony concluded, a brief reception was held in the outside space.

Complimentary sweets and hot cocoa with marshmallows were provided to attendees at the meeting.

When the board meeting reconvened, constituent groups reported on various other topics such as the Faculty Senate’s AI and Education committee, the Cerritos College Faculty Federation’s updates on open enrollment of full-time healthcare for part-time faculty, and the monthly Associated Students of Cerritos College tabling events on campus.

ASCC Student Body President Ashley Yim, Director of Equity and Diversity Francheska Jeresano, Associate Justice Noah Bunleuth, and Director of Student Services Erik Rodriguez updated the board on various student concerns they have observed during their involvement on campus.

Cathy Le, the student trustee, affirmed that the student government seeks to bridge a connection between the board and the student population at large.

Board of Trustee elections are held biennially in November of each even-numbered year – each member serves a term of four years.

