Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

“Bringing Pets and People Together”

Byline photo of Natalie Gonzalez
Natalie Gonzalez, News EditorJanuary 16, 2025
Natalie Gonzalez
Therapy dog, Volcano laying down during the first dog therapy event of the spring semester at Cerritos College on January 15th, 2025.

Cerritos College hosted its first dog therapy event of the spring semester with different dogs for different days on Jan. 15, with the turnout not have been great as only one student showed up.

“It’s usually a great turnout during the semester” employee of “Paws to Share” Carol Slaton, said.

These dog therapies are every Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Success Center which is located downstairs in the basement of the library.

Students and faculty are welcome to join dog therapy by booking a time slot to have a session or walk in for a session.

Dog therapy is provided to all the people at Cerritos College to help relieve their stress, anxiety, self-esteem, and help improve their energy and mood.

Slaton comes on Wednesdays with her two dogs Blizzard, a 14-year-old Tibetan terrier and Volcano, nine-year-old a havanese.

Blizzard and Volcano’s favorite things to do are eating snacks, getting scratched and following their mom Slaton around.

Blizzard and Volcano are brothers and have been doing dog therapy with their owner Slaton for seven and a half years with the company “Paws to Share.”

These are not the only dogs an attendee might encounter when they come in for dog therapy as another volunteer comes on Mondays with her two dogs Sachi, a French Bulldog and June Bug, a Boston Terrier.

“The students love it and there’s ones that come week after week because they know the dogs and that’s always fun and it’s fun to see new kids,” Slaton said.

The one student who attended this session was Jasmine Reyes, an early childhood education major, who said ever since she’s been at Cerritos College she attends as many dog therapies as she can.

“It’s super fun, I come from a household that has allergies and it happens to be dogs but I’ve always loved petting dogs growing up,” Reyes said.

Blizzard and Volcano are actually hypoallergenic and have hair, not fur which makes them allergy friendly so everyone can be included.

Reyes also shared her thoughts on her experiences with the event, “It’s really cool getting to know the owner’s story because they’re [the dogs], like another member of the family, makes them really special.”

The next dog therapy event is at the end of the month on Jan. 29, but that event will be held outside.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Natalie Gonzalez
Natalie Gonzalez, News Editor
Natalie Gonzalez is returning for her second semester at Talon Marks now as news editor for the 2025 spring semester. Outside of school she enjoys going to concerts, hanging out with friends, and spending time at her ranch. Natalie is planning to attend a Cal State in the fall of 2025 majoring in journalism and broadcasting.
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
(From Left to Right) Dr. Jose Fierro, Mariana Rios, James Cody Birkey, Sandra Salazar, Dawn Green, Mariana Pacheco, Shin Liu, Zurich Lewis, Cathy Le, and city of Downey mayor Mario Trujillo recognizing honorees after the swearing in ceremony at the Board of Trustees meeting on Dec. 11 at the Cheryl A. Epple Board Room at Cerritos College. Photo credit: Jasmine Reyes
Bridging Leadership: Board of Trustees installed and called to address students’ concerns
Student programming members, Michaela Cuevas and Jasmine Reyes giving out pastries to students during the Winter Wellness event on Dec. 11, 2024. Photo credit: Isaac Cordon
Cerritos College's Student Programming Board spreads wellness for finals
Cerritos College Health Science building being renovated and Student Services and Administration building under construction on Dec. 9, 2024. Photo illustration by Andrew Pilani, levers photo courtesy of Cerritos College.
'Exciting yet daunting:' Cerritos College charts ambitious 2025
At the Santa's Village event, on Dec. 7, kids were given coloring pages of trees and the grinch and crayons. The arts and crafts tables were set outside of the fine arts building.
Santa comes to town at Cerritos College
An illustration of what a car parked under a solar panel could look like.
Solar Energy coming to charge Cerritos College
Franco's Market at the Cerritos College Falcon's Nest offered bananas for people to take. This was on Nov. 21, 2024 for their Open House event. Two community members were getting bananas.
"Out of the Shadows" at the Falcon's Nest Open House
More in Top Stories
Cerritos College center, Spencer Ezewiro, trying to get a layup right under the rim during the Cerritos College vs. Compton College men's basketball game on Jan. 23, 2025.
Falcons men’s basketball triumphs over Compton College
Locals of the Lakewood community during the Angel City Market on Jan. 17, 2025.
Dog Night in Lakewood
Enjoying the final games of the NFL season: divisional round
Enjoying the final games of the NFL season: divisional round
Photo illustration of the four remaining teams in the playoffs the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Washington Commanders, and Philadelphia Eagles with 2025 Super Bowl logo in the middle.
How would a Lombardi impact these NFL franchises
Yajaira Johnson, (She/Her), Photography major, shares her thoughts on the TikTok ban.
Free Speech Zone: How do you feel about TikTok getting banned?
The success of content creator Mickey Munch, with over one million followers on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Photo credit: @prawnfried on X
Behind the Ears: The Success of Mickey Munch