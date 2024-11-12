Free Speech Zone: Thoughts on the election results

Joshua Chazari, a political science major, said,

“It’s one of a kind, to be honest. I wasn’t surprised that (Donald) Trump won – I just was surprised at how Republicans took the Senate so fast… If the Republicans take the House of Representatives and the Senate at the same time while Trump is president, we’re going to probably see what they call (Project 2025) being enacted – it’s crazy.”

“It was gonna happen because I feel like this last year’s election, with the Democrats, was a bit messed up – especially with Kamala Harris’s policies and everything, it was not going as planned. It probably wasn’t her fault because there is still gridlock, but I feel like people shouldn’t be surprised now… the Republican party was appealing to a lot of people”

Malik Williams, who went to school for psychology and works for Cerritos College’s disability program, said,

“For the presidential parts, it was kinda what I expected. I was really focusing on voting on props (California propositions) – for things that were gonna affect us. I was kinda pissed off this morning – I really thought most people would want (Prop 33) to get passed. Ya know, it was rent control – I don’t know how many people are, ya know, paying bills, but it’s not fair that my rent last year probably went up two times. (With) rent control, at least we wouldn’t have to worry about that for 10 years minimum… For Prop 36, the tougher sentence for minor crimes, I voted no on that. I have a lot of family that went to jail for things that I feel like weren’t serious. If we could not have the punishment be so severe for minor crimes, it would be better.”

Zoey De Las Alas, a computer science major, said,

“I don’t know how to say it – it was pretty disappointing. Especially with how it was so clear that she (Kamala Harris) was gonna lose pretty early on, so I lost hope pretty quickly. People kept trying to say there’s gonna be another blue wave – I doubted it, especially since they got the bigger states with the large electoral votes like Pennsylvania, Michigan… And then I saw the swing were majority going red – I knew we were cooked. I did my duty – California was blue, there was nothing we could do about it, it was just the rest of the states. It’s jarring to see the results, but sometimes I forget I live in a pretty liberal area – California, I forget what everyone else thinks. I guess we have to look for the next race…”

Elijah Andrews, a sociology major, said,

“I’m not a big fan of politics – I just kinda see like how much corruption and how much it’s all based toward the wealthy and the people already in power. I feel like a lot of politics aren’t really… Personally, I didn’t vote. Either way, I wasn’t gonna be too heavy with the results – I didn’t really like either of the candidates and that was the reason I didn’t vote. I don’t think the outcome would change too much with either of the candidates… We just talked about this in my last (sociology) class – about how it’s all systematic and how to be able to get the results that we want out of the election, there has to be changes to the system first. The voting system, the parties and stuff like that – we really do only have two choices if you think about it. With this past election, it was just choosing the lesser of two evils. Look, I don’t think (Donald) Trump should be a president… I just want to see where things go. Either way, I wouldn’t have been too enthusiastic about the results.”

Fatima Ruiz, a studio arts major, said,

“I think that it was a fair vote… I really agree with his (Donald Trump) policies, – I think that the other candidate (Kamala Harris) that was not elected… I feel like it was a fair choice because I didn’t feel moved by what she was saying. She would never really answer the questions during interviews and stuff. I didn’t find that to be a good thing for someone who wanted to be a president.”

Jaymee Nava, an arts major, said,

“I guess I was kinda mad. (Donald) Trump – I don’t see him as a really good guy. I think maybe he could do something, but based on things I’ve heard him say, I don’t think I trust him. I did vote for Kamala and I was hoping that she’d win – she was close! But, I kinda got mad – I’m mad, I’m just like, I feel like our vote was nothing… It sucks because it feels like our rights will be gone after this. People from Mexico might get deported – families who came here thinking that it would be freedom are now being put with lies. Like, no, it’s not freedom, you’re in a place where you have to do so many things – now that Trump is doing other things causing more people to have a panic, fear for others, it messes up… yeah.”