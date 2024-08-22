Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Fall 2024 Sports Preview

Byline photo of Peyton Oliveira
Peyton Oliveira, Co-Sports EditorAugust 22, 2024
Michael Delgado
Cerritos College and Antelope Valley at the line of scrimmage.

Another semester has kicked off at Cerritos College and along with that comes a slate of sports for Fall 2024.

The Falcon’s cross country, football, soccer, men’s wrestling and volleyball teams will all look to build upon the foundations that were laid last season.

Both the mens and women’s cross country teams will begin their seasons Aug. 31 at the George Kite Classic held at Northern Arizona University.

The women’s team is looking to get off to another hot start after finishing in the top five of their first five races last season which included four top three finishes.

The six returning runners from last year’s team that took second place in the conference are looking to build on that success with a plethora of new talent coming in.

Men’s cross country comes into the season looking to build off a third place conference finish from last year.

The team also impressed, winning first at last year’s Coach Downey Cross Country Classic.

With 17 freshman runners on the team and multiple experienced sophomores returning under coach Christopher Richardson, the Falcons look to get their season off to a hot start on Aug. 31.

After an injury plagued 5-5 season last year the Falcon football team led by coach Dean Grossfield looks to improve off of what was built last year.

First year defensive coordinator and former linebacker, coach Fred Fimbers leads a new look defense that is hoping to make life difficult for opposing offenses.

Sophomore quarterback Evan Tomich and running back Michael Hayes will both return to the backfield after suffering season ending injuries last year. Both are set to make an impact on the Falcons offense.

The first action for the team will take place at Mt. San Jacinto college Aug. 29 before their season kicks off Sep.7 at Antelope Valley.

The men’s and women’s soccer team will be returning to the field this fall attempting to capture the South Coast Conference championship.

Men’s head coach Benny Artiaga will have his top scorer Donovan Perez returning for his second year; they will hope to pair their lethal attack with a defense that produced six clean sheets last season.

It’s the hope that these new faces for the team will help dethrone a strong El Camino team.

The Women’s roster who had a respectable 4-4-1 record in conference play during the 2023 season heads into 2024 sporting a new look up front

Four of the teams top five scorers from last season were sophomores and second year head coach Yvette Vascones is looking to get the Falcons firing for their opening game Aug. 27 against Norco college.

Cerritos Volleyball will kick their season off on a three game road trip that will begin Aug. 23 against The College of the Canyons.

The team got off to a hot start last season winning each of their first five matchups without dropping a single game, a feat Head Coach Kari Hemmerling will look to repeat on the road.

The roster will be filled with experience as coach Hemmerling will return nine players from last season to the 2024 roster

This includes All-SCC first team selection Jasmine Soto as well as second team selection Leeya Rubio who will look to continue their impressive run of form.

Coach Donny Garriott is returning for his 19th season with Cerritos wrestling after an inspired second place finish at last year’s conference championships.

At 149 pounds the team shone, sporting an impressive record of 77-29 including a strong 30-1 performance from Mario De La Torre.

Besides the performance from De La Torre the rest of the team also executed well, finishing with a winning record in seven of the ten weight classes they competed in.

The first meet of the season will take place Sep. 14 away at the Bakersfield duals where they finished 6-0 last year.

 

 

