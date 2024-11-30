Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Cerritos steps closer to the state round

Byline photo of Isaac Cordon
Isaac CordonNovember 30, 2024
Sydney May going to spike the ball, during the Cerritos vs. Grossmont second round Southern California Regional Playoff match on Nov. 26, 2024. Photo credit: Isaac Cordon

The Cerritos College Falcons volleyball team defeated Grossmont College on Nov. 26, 2024, in the second round of the Southern California Regional Playoffs as they outperformed with blocks.

The key to this Falcons victory was to prevent Grossmonts’ hitters from getting hot.

They did this by getting a good amount of blocks with eight total block assists in this match.

“We got a couple of blocks, which made the hitters have to think about what to do next. It wasn’t just an easy gimme, so we made them change the way they play,” head coach for the Falcons, Kari Hemmerling, said.

Hemmerling shared that the team had been working on blocks in practice after their loss to Long Beach City College.

“When we lost a Long Beach, they kind of exposed us, blocking-wise and that’s the first thing I said to our team,” she said.

Setter/right-side hitter, Sydney May, was a big contributor to the blocks in this game, as she had four total block assists which was the highest of any player in the match.

“We did a good job keeping the pressure on them and keeping them out of system,” May said, “They’re a good team when they’re in system, but we definitely prevented them from getting hot.”

May wasn’t just the match leader in block assist, but in total points with 17 and kills with 13.

Sydney May on a serve during the Cerritos vs. Grossmont second round Southern California Regional Playoff match on Nov. 26, 2024.
Sydney May on a serve during the Cerritos vs. Grossmont second round Southern California Regional Playoff match on Nov. 26, 2024. Photo credit: Isaac Cordon

Grossmont wasn’t cold the whole match, as in the second set they started to get into a rhythm with an early lead of 5 – 1 which had Hemmerling call a timeout.

Hemmerling called this timeout to give her team “a second to breathe.”

“Grossmont was hot,” she said, “They were doing everything right and we weren’t done anything wrong, they were just in a groove.”

“Thank God we have timeouts so we can try to slow them down and then get the rhythm back on our side and luckily it worked,” Hemmerling finished.

May stated that during that timeout the team got a chance to get back to focusing on their fundamentals.

Cerritos won that set after being down early with Libero/Defensive Specialist, Priscilla Castillo, having shared how the team was able to come back and win that set.

“Our mindset is to just keep going. Don’t let one point affect us, keep pushing,” she stated.

The Falcons are now excited to be facing San Bernardino due to facing them earlier this season.

“I’m excited to play them again because we already played them this season, but I know they’re going to be a different team and I’m definitely ready to put in the work,” May said.

Hemmerling wants the team to build on what they did this game with the serve and pass game, “As long as we can win that serve and pass…like our chances.”

“Keep our heads up and keep working hard,” Castillo said to how they will continue to win.

Cerritos will meet San Bernardino on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. to get a chance to head to the state round.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Isaac Cordon
Isaac Cordon, Staff Writer
Isaac Cordon is a first-year staff writer at Talon Marks. In Isaac’s free time he watches sports, weight lifts, and goes on runs. Isaac is a second year student at Cerritos College and is looking to transfer to Cal State Fullerton to get his bachelor's degree in journalism. Isaac hopes to be a sports journalist covering sports like American football, Basketball, Baseball, and Boxing.
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
#11 Pedro Reyes getting a great shot on goal outside of the box. Photo credit: Duran Ventura
Falcons win to advance to third round
Falcons center Lawrence Pacheco, getting set before snapping the ball during the Cerritos College vs. ELAC football game on on Nov. 16, 2024.
Falcons Football dominates on sophomore night
Jayden Daniels looking to make a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 8 2024. Photo credit: Joe Glorioso/All-Pro Reels
Who will win the NFL rookie awards?
#17 Edgar Ausencio kicking the ball up field on the left wing
Falcons fall short to bitter rivals in semifinals
Cerritos College Falcons Volleyball regrouping after scoring against Long Beach City College on Nov. 13 2024.
Falcons lose chance at conference after loss to Vikings
#21 Sariah Sanchez getting control of the ball on the right wing.
Falcons go the distance to beat the Roadrunners
More in Women's Sports
Salma Garcia (left) driving on San Diego Mesa players Christina Bowen (middle) and Alethze Marquez (right) during the Cerritos vs. San Diego Mesa women's basketball game on Nov. 6.
Cerritos women's basketball face defeat in home opener
#6 Lissette Saucedo looking for someone open in the box.
Falcons make it three straight win over the Huskies
#1 Fiona Glynn making a spectacular save.
Falcons fall short in double overtime
Syndney May spiking the ball with a defender across the net.
Falcons cruise through LA Harbor
#18 Madi Jones kicking the ball in the box
Cerritos wins 3-1 over Compton
Monserrat Rodriguez (left) Priscilla Castillo (in blue) Jasmine Soto-Castro (far right) getting ready for the next set
Falcons upset undefeated conference rivals
Menu
Activate Search
Home
Cerritos steps closer to the state round