Falcons fall short in double overtime

Duran Ventura, Staff WriterOctober 30, 2024
In the Battle of the Beach Tournament the Falcons were 1-2 with a win against the Huskies and losses to Mound builders and Rustlers. In their last game the Falcons faced Corsairs.

In the first period the Falcons came out the with goals form Fiona Glynn and Citlali Antonio to make it 2-0.

Ashley Gonzales scored for the Corsairs to make it 2-1 but Sophia Wainwright to make 3-1 at the end of the first.

In the second period, the Corsairs came out flying with goal form Valeria Torres, Izzy Montgomery and Antonio to make it 4-4 in the end of the period.

In the third period, the Corsairs were in control with a goal form Bella Salgado to make it 5-4.

In the last minutes of the period Kylee McKenna scored to tie the game 5-5 going into the forth period.

In the fourth period, the Falcons were down 2 goals. With time of the essence Glynn score to make it 7-6.

Time was running out of the Falcons. In the last minute, Mckenna scored to tie the game 7-7 to send the game into overtime.

Head Coach Sergio Macias said “I told them the same thing we do every game is don’t turn the ball over. Don’t create scoring opportunities for the opposing team. Play smart and let your defense create opportunities for us to give us a chance to win.”

In overtime, both teams play it safe not giving an edge to each other.

Montgomery score early for the Corsairs to make it 8-7. With 35 seconds left, Mckenna stepped up again to tie the game 8-8 to force another overtime.

In double time, both teams know next goal will win it for them. Goalkeepers Thea Tietje and Fenix Nolasco played spectacular, making save after save for their team.

With seconds left Elisabeth Marcot passed to Gonzalez. She was one and one with Nolasco shot top right and scored with the winner with almost no time on the clock to win the game for the Corsairs 9-8.

Gonzalez said, “I was trying to make the score in. You know, I’m trying to make my team proud. We’ve been having our wins and, like, loses throughout the game, and yesterday we won our game, and I really think that we should have won this game, and we did, which was really good, and it went well overall.”

Assistant Coach Denise Peaslee said, “Yeah, I think that we just kind of had some bad judgment calls, some bad errors today. So hoping that the team will correct those on their own. It was nothing that we, per se, would have been able to do for our coaches.”

Macias said, We definitely played as if it was a fourth game this weekend. We played tired. We lacked energy. And as a result, we lost to a team that we felt we should have beaten.”

The Falcons go on the road to face Mt. SAC on Oct. 30.

