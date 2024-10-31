Falcons make it three straight win over the Huskies

Come off a 5-1 win on the road against the Roadrunners. The Falcons return home to face the Huskies.

The Falcons look to make it three straight wins knowing that the Huskies have been struggling as of late after getting destroyed by Mt.SAC 13-0. The Falcons look to take it to them from the opening whistle.

In the first half, the Falcons came out flying. Jessica Arroyo getting shot on goal early.

Lissette Saucedo controlling possession for the Falcons to keep ball in the Husky zone.

In the 33th minute Arroyo make a great run on the right wing and fines Ariana Rivera beat goalkeeper Karen Chen to make it 1-0.

When play resumed the Falcons were looking for more. Rivera break in and passes to Saucedo, she shots and was stop by Chen

At the 25th Arroyo passes to Sariah Sanchez and runs in the middle into the box and beat Chen on the top right to make it 2-0.

Sanchez is just beginning to make a name for herself, she has now scored in three straight games.

She said, “It feels good I feel like I’m more comfortable than I was before And yeah, it feels really good”.

With the Falcons in control of the game Christina Rodriguez came into the game and took a long shot form distance and hitting the top of the bar before the end of the half.

In the start of the second half, the Falcons were looking for more.

Jewel Scott came on and made a fantastic run into box and shooting the ball by Chen and hitting the post and the ball rolled on the line and cleared it out.

The Falcons in control of the game Arroyo and Rivera made their presence known by controlling the possession and creating chances for the Falcons.

At the 19th minute Deanne Casillas found Rivera and runs in the box, Chen comes out and Rivera beats her on the left side to score her second goal of the game to make it 3-0.

Rivera on her two goal performance.”It feels great. I was struggling with my goals, but it feels great to have two goals.”

The Falcons did not take their foot off the pedal as they were looking to make it a blowout.

In added time Yasmin Cortes take her chance on goal making a great strike on the ball but was stopped by Chen.

The Falcons dominated form start to finish to win 3-0 and are now on a three game winning streak.

Arroyo on her two assists in the game, said, “I love them. Honestly, I just wanted to go for myself, I just couldn’t today, but I got it next game.”

Coach Yvette Vascones on her team’s three game winning streak, said, “It’s good. We just got to make sure we keep it going.”

Now the Falcons head on two game road trip. With their first in El Camino against the Warriors on Tuesday Oct. 29.