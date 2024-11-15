Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Falcons lose chance at conference after loss to Vikings

Byline photo of Jonathan Diaz
Byline photo of Isaac Cordon
Jonathan Diaz and Isaac CordonNovember 15, 2024
Jonathan Diaz
Cerritos College Falcons Volleyball regrouping after scoring against Long Beach City College on Nov. 13 2024.

The Falcons volleyball team falls against conference rivals Long Beach City College Vikings by a score of 3 sets to 0.

The Falcons came into this game with an undefeated conference record of 6-0 while the Vikings came in with a conference record of 5-1 with the only loss being from the Falcons on Oct 16.

This game decided who the champion of the South Coast Conference.

The tension was at an all-time high with the Vikings wanting their revenge and for the Falcons to run away with the conference without a loss.

The game was played in a very noisy environment and when Long Beach City put the first point of the game on the board the crowd roared.

Cerritos head coach, Kari Hemmerling, spoke on the noise from the Vikings fans, “Hopefully once we go to the playoffs we understand this is a playoff environment and if we want to win the big moment it will be like this.”

The Falcons seemed to struggle with the crowd noise, “A lot of us were ready for it, but I think it was the crowd that caught us off guard,” Middle Blocker for Cerritos, Brisa Cortez said.

“Even though we were expecting the crowd to be big we weren’t expecting it to be that loud so we just didn’t prepare for that,” Cortez finished.

Libero/Defensive Specialist, Priscilla Castillo, added to this issue “I think it was the environment. We were more nervous than we were last time we played them.”

“We weren’t doing good under pressure in our home we had a lot of supporters that’s what got us hyped up,” Castillo continued.

The Vikings started the game hot with a 10-4 lead in the first set.

The Falcons started to close the gap with the score near the tail end being 20-16, but they couldn’t finish strong losing the set 25 to 19.

This was a recurring theme throughout the three sets played.

Sophomore setter, Leeya Rubio said, “We didn’t do a great job executing.”

She later stated, “Obviously we did really good. We could’ve done a better job serving and running a better offense on my part.”

During one of the Falcons timeouts, Hemmerling said to her players that Long Beach wasn’t going to “give them points.”

That was a big difference from this match compared to the last one as the Vikings weren’t committing a high amount of errors.

The Falcons were not able to capitalize on errors like before and had to go get points on offense.

“They just came in stronger,” Rubio said referring to the Vikings, “They knew what we had, they were prepared for what we were going to bring. They were the better team tonight.”

Rubio shared her final comments on how the team will try to improve heading into their next game. She said, “Definitely blocking, staying disciplined making sure we are in our spots…we were playing a little hectic as long as we just calm it down we will be fine.”

Cerritos College will play their final regular season game against LA Harbor on Nov. 15.

Cerritos College Falcons faced a 3-0 loss to Long beach City College Vikings in their second match up of the season.
Jonathan Diaz
Sophomore outside hitter Jasmine Soto-Castro spiking volleyball during the Long Beach City College vs. Cerritos College match on Nov. 13 2024.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributors
Jonathan Diaz
Jonathan Diaz, Co-Sports Editor
Jonathan Diaz is returning for his second year as co-sports editor this semester. Jonathan Diaz is an aspiring sports journalist covering sports such as MMA, football, and soccer. After Cerritos college Jonathan wants to continue his education at either Cal State Fullerton or Long beach and wants to works as an independent sports journalist.
Isaac Cordon
Isaac Cordon, Staff Writer
Isaac Cordon is a first-year staff writer at Talon Marks. In Isaac’s free time he watches sports, weight lifts, and goes on runs. Isaac is a second year student at Cerritos College and is looking to transfer to Cal State Fullerton to get his bachelor's degree in journalism. Isaac hopes to be a sports journalist covering sports like American football, Basketball, Baseball, and Boxing.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
#21 Sariah Sanchez getting control of the ball on the right wing.
Falcons go the distance to beat the Roadrunners
Leeya Rubio setting the ball in matchup against El Camino on Nov. 1
Leeya Rubio: One of One
#4 Brian Demedio shooting the ball Nov. 2
Defensive struggles sink Falcon's home opener
Salma Garcia (left) driving on San Diego Mesa players Christina Bowen (middle) and Alethze Marquez (right) during the Cerritos vs. San Diego Mesa women's basketball game on Nov. 6.
Cerritos women's basketball face defeat in home opener
#21 Sariah Sanchez battling with #23 Sophia Hudson for possession
Falcons stun the Warriors on the road
#6 Lissette Saucedo looking for someone open in the box.
Falcons make it three straight win over the Huskies
More in Top Stories
A photo illustration of all the albums nominated for Album of the Year for the 2025 Grammy's.
2025 Grammys brought back real music
Cerritos president/superintendent, Dr. Jose Fierro, eating the beef taco sample during the MRE tasting event at the veterans resource center on Nov. 5.
Cerritos College samples the military diet
Joshua Chazari, a political science major at Cerritos College, giving their thoughts on the outcome of the 2024 election on Nov. 6.
Free Speech Zone: Thoughts on the election results
Under the Rock Podcast Logo
Under the Rock: Brainrot
Skyline of Downtown Los Angeles
Los Angeles aims for blue
Chromakopia album cover
Somebody give Tyler his Grammys right now