Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

How would a Lombardi impact these NFL franchises

Byline photo of Jonathan Diaz
Jonathan Diaz, Sports EditorJanuary 23, 2025
Jonathan Diaz
Photo illustration of the four remaining teams in the playoffs the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Washington Commanders, and Philadelphia Eagles with 2025 Super Bowl logo in the middle.

Now that the NFL conference championship games are set it’s time to see what the impact would be on the remaining teams.

 

Kansas City Chiefs – First team to 3-peat in NFL history

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton rushing down field with the ball against the Washington Football Team on Oct. 17th, 2021.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton rushing down field with the ball against the Washington Football Team on Oct. 17th, 2021. Photo credit: All-Pro Reels

Making this short and sweet, the Kansas City Chiefs winning this Super Bowl means this will be the first time in NFL history that a team 3-peat.

This win will also boost star quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ all time status winning his fourth Super Bowl alongside his three Super Bowl MVPs and two regular season MVP.

Winning this Super Bowl will mean there’s a big argument to be had whether this Chiefs dynasty is better than the Patriots dynasty from a few years ago.

 

Buffalo Bills – Super Bowl heartbreak is finally gets healed

The Buffalo Bills offense huddling up before a play on Sept. 26, 2021.
The Buffalo Bills offense huddling up before a play on Sept. 26, 2021. Photo credit: All-Pro Reels

The Buffalo Bills are one out of 12 teams in the NFL to never win a Super Bowl and furthermore the Bills are one out of eight teams to make but never win the Super Bowl appearing in four straight Super Bowl but losing all in the 1990’s.

This Super Bowl will end all the pain the fanbase had to go through especially in the last five seasons.

This means the Bills will finally beat their playoff nightmare in the Kansas City Chiefs and go on to win their first ever super bowl in franchise history 31 years after the Bills last Super bowl appearance.

 

Washington Commanders – Continues to make history

Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson rushing down the against the Houston Texans on Nov. 20, 2022.
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson rushing down the against the Houston Texans on Nov. 20, 2022. Photo credit: All-Pro Reels

The Washington Commander fan base had to deal with a lot of pain in the last few years.

The team struggled to have a winning season in the last decade with the team only having one season with double digit wins in 2012 finishing 10-6 and haven’t had a winning season since 2015 where they finished 9-7.

However in 2023 the Commanders got a new owner, Josh Harris and a year later appointed Dan Quinn as head coach.

Within the same year Washington drafted LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels as the second overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft.

This is the Commanders first winning season since 2015. In the playoffs they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win their first playoff game since 2005 and now back into the Championship game since 1992 beating the Detroit Lions in the divisional round.

Making and winning a Super Bowl means Jayden Daniels will make history being the first ever quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl as a rookie and will be the Commanders first Super Bowl since 1992 and fourth in franchise history.

 

Philadelphia Eagles – Redemption for Super Bowl 2022

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver Devonta Smith before play against The Washington Football team on Jan. 2nd, 2022.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver Devonta Smith before play against The Washington Football team on Jan. 2nd, 2022. Photo credit: All-Pro Reels

The Eagles winning the Super Bowl means that they got over their late season struggles they’ve had these past two seasons.

Playoff let down with them losing against the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 and the collapse at the end of last season.

Heading into this season the Eagles made big offseason moves within their coaching with hiring offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

However the best offseason signing has been Giants running back Saquon Barkley who’s now a offensive player of the year front runner.

This Super Bowl would mean that the Eagles have won the Super Bowl with two new coaching changes in their first year and have won their second Super Bowl in 10 years.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Jonathan Diaz
Jonathan Diaz, Sports Editor
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Cerritos College center, Spencer Ezewiro, trying to get a layup right under the rim during the Cerritos College vs. Compton College men's basketball game on Jan. 23, 2025.
Falcons men’s basketball triumphs over Compton College
Falcons guard/forward, Blake Brewer, looking to drive towards the basket during the Cerritos vs. Mt. SAC men's basketball game on Jan. 10, 2025.
Falcons drop frustrating game against Mt. SAC
Victor Henry at DEEP 85 Impact on Aug. 26, 2018 in which he fought and defeated Takafumi Otsuka Courtesy of MAZA Fight Gallery Photo credit: MAZA FIGHT GALLERY
The rise of UFC fighter Victor Henry
Conor Mcgregor press conference ahead of his fight aganist Jose Aldo in Dec 12, 2015
Its time to stop defending athletes horrible actions
Infielder, Anthony Bassett signaling the safe sign as he makes it into first base safely March 21, 2024
Spring sports – What's next?
#17 Edgar Ausencio kicking the ball into the box. Photo credit: Duran Ventura
Falcons fall 3-1 to the Vikings in Regional Final
More in Top Stories
Locals of the Lakewood community during the Angel City Market on Jan. 17, 2025.
Dog Night in Lakewood
Enjoying the final games of the NFL season: divisional round
Enjoying the final games of the NFL season: divisional round
Therapy dog, Volcano laying down during the first dog therapy event of the spring semester at Cerritos College on January 15th, 2025.
"Bringing Pets and People Together"
Yajaira Johnson, (She/Her), Photography major, shares her thoughts on the TikTok ban.
Free Speech Zone: How do you feel about TikTok getting banned?
The success of content creator Mickey Munch, with over one million followers on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Photo credit: @prawnfried on X
Behind the Ears: The Success of Mickey Munch
Buddy, sniffing a concha at La Pawnaderia in Downey Photo credit: Laura Bernal
Downey's newest dog bakery