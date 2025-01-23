How would a Lombardi impact these NFL franchises

Now that the NFL conference championship games are set it’s time to see what the impact would be on the remaining teams.

Kansas City Chiefs – First team to 3-peat in NFL history

Making this short and sweet, the Kansas City Chiefs winning this Super Bowl means this will be the first time in NFL history that a team 3-peat.

This win will also boost star quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ all time status winning his fourth Super Bowl alongside his three Super Bowl MVPs and two regular season MVP.

Winning this Super Bowl will mean there’s a big argument to be had whether this Chiefs dynasty is better than the Patriots dynasty from a few years ago.

Buffalo Bills – Super Bowl heartbreak is finally gets healed

The Buffalo Bills are one out of 12 teams in the NFL to never win a Super Bowl and furthermore the Bills are one out of eight teams to make but never win the Super Bowl appearing in four straight Super Bowl but losing all in the 1990’s.

This Super Bowl will end all the pain the fanbase had to go through especially in the last five seasons.

This means the Bills will finally beat their playoff nightmare in the Kansas City Chiefs and go on to win their first ever super bowl in franchise history 31 years after the Bills last Super bowl appearance.

Washington Commanders – Continues to make history

The Washington Commander fan base had to deal with a lot of pain in the last few years.

The team struggled to have a winning season in the last decade with the team only having one season with double digit wins in 2012 finishing 10-6 and haven’t had a winning season since 2015 where they finished 9-7.

However in 2023 the Commanders got a new owner, Josh Harris and a year later appointed Dan Quinn as head coach.

Within the same year Washington drafted LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels as the second overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft.

This is the Commanders first winning season since 2015. In the playoffs they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win their first playoff game since 2005 and now back into the Championship game since 1992 beating the Detroit Lions in the divisional round.

Making and winning a Super Bowl means Jayden Daniels will make history being the first ever quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl as a rookie and will be the Commanders first Super Bowl since 1992 and fourth in franchise history.

Philadelphia Eagles – Redemption for Super Bowl 2022

The Eagles winning the Super Bowl means that they got over their late season struggles they’ve had these past two seasons.

Playoff let down with them losing against the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 and the collapse at the end of last season.

Heading into this season the Eagles made big offseason moves within their coaching with hiring offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

However the best offseason signing has been Giants running back Saquon Barkley who’s now a offensive player of the year front runner.

This Super Bowl would mean that the Eagles have won the Super Bowl with two new coaching changes in their first year and have won their second Super Bowl in 10 years.