Cerritos Dominate Compton 5-0

Cerritos College continues their undefeated streak to 10 games on Oct 18. They accomplish this by murdering Compton College by 5-0.

Cerritos showed Compton early why they were undefeated by scoring in the first five minutes into the game.

A pass from Pedro Reyes #11 to a Jose Lopez #21 goals. Starting the game 1-0 Cerritos.

Cerritos didn’t stop attacking. They just couldn’t put them away until they were awarded a penalty in the 34 minutes.

Donovan Perez #10 is up to shoot and boom he makes it to put Cerritos up 2-0 before the first half is done.

Perez said “You put the ball down, take a deep breath, I don’t even make eye contact with the goalie. I already know where the goal is. Goal isn’t to move, pick my side and put it there and commit to it.”

Cerritos energy didn’t stop in the first half. In the second half they keep their foot on the gas.

Yet they did have a couple hiccups getting the first or two yellow cards in the 45 minutes.

Cerritos didn’t let that phase them, as Lopez gets his second goal in the 52 minutes of the game putting it 3-0 Cerritos.

The beating Compton was taking did not stop at all.

Cerritos scored again quickly in only six minutes after their last goal. Thanks to #17 Edgar Ausencio.

Compton struggled to shoot as Cerritos was dominant all around leading to only five shots on goal compared to Cerritos 16 shots on goal.

This led to the final goal of the game in the 71 minutes.

Corner Kick was taken by #12 Dainiel Vazquez with a great kick to be finished by #14 Erick Velasco.

Head Coach Benny Artiage said, “The boys are starting to continue in what we believe in. They are starting to be able to execute what we are putting into the plan.”

It definitely shows that. Cerritos won by a dominating 5-0 game vs Compton. They now have a 10-game undefeated streak.

Velasco said “Everyone one came with the same intensity like the coach wanted. It feels good to get back on the scoreboard. I feel like overall the team’s energy from the warmups, everyone was intense and hyped, even the player who didn’t play brought out so much energy and it helped us out all the players on the field.”

Cerritos comes out of this game with a 9-2-2 3-0-1 record. Leaving Compton with a 6-4-2 2-2 record.

Cerritos sits on top of the South Division with a 3-0-1 record.

If games continue to go this way it looks like their El Camino game on Oct 29 will be for the division.

For now, Cerritos hopes to continue this undefeated streak on the road Oct 23 against Rio Hondo College who are currently last in the North Division.