Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Cerritos Dominate Compton 5-0

Byline photo of Diego Carrillo
Diego Carrillo, Staff Writer October 22, 2024
Diego Carrillo
#6 Adrian Ibarra controlling the ball

Cerritos College continues their undefeated streak to 10 games on Oct 18. They accomplish this by murdering Compton College by 5-0.

Cerritos showed Compton early why they were undefeated by scoring in the first five minutes into the game.

A pass from Pedro Reyes #11 to a Jose Lopez #21 goals. Starting the game 1-0 Cerritos.

Cerritos didn’t stop attacking. They just couldn’t put them away until they were awarded a penalty in the 34 minutes.

Donovan Perez #10 is up to shoot and boom he makes it to put Cerritos up 2-0 before the first half is done.

Perez said “You put the ball down, take a deep breath, I don’t even make eye contact with the goalie. I already know where the goal is. Goal isn’t to move, pick my side and put it there and commit to it.”

Cerritos energy didn’t stop in the first half. In the second half they keep their foot on the gas.

Yet they did have a couple hiccups getting the first or two yellow cards in the 45 minutes.

Cerritos didn’t let that phase them, as Lopez gets his second goal in the 52 minutes of the game putting it 3-0 Cerritos.

The beating Compton was taking did not stop at all.

Cerritos scored again quickly in only six minutes after their last goal. Thanks to #17 Edgar Ausencio.

Compton struggled to shoot as Cerritos was dominant all around leading to only five shots on goal compared to Cerritos 16 shots on goal.

This led to the final goal of the game in the 71 minutes.

Corner Kick was taken by #12 Dainiel Vazquez with a great kick to be finished by #14 Erick Velasco.

Head Coach Benny Artiage said, “The boys are starting to continue in what we believe in. They are starting to be able to execute what we are putting into the plan.”

It definitely shows that. Cerritos won by a dominating 5-0 game vs Compton. They now have a 10-game undefeated streak.

Velasco said “Everyone one came with the same intensity like the coach wanted. It feels good to get back on the scoreboard. I feel like overall the team’s energy from the warmups, everyone was intense and hyped, even the player who didn’t play brought out so much energy and it helped us out all the players on the field.”

Cerritos comes out of this game with a 9-2-2 3-0-1 record. Leaving Compton with a 6-4-2 2-2 record.

Cerritos sits on top of the South Division with a 3-0-1 record.

Division Standings (Diego Carrillo)

If games continue to go this way it looks like their El Camino game on Oct 29 will be for the division.

For now, Cerritos hopes to continue this undefeated streak on the road Oct 23 against Rio Hondo College who are currently last in the North Division.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Diego Carrillo
Diego Carrillo, Staff Writer
Diego Carrillo is a first-year staff writer at Talon Marks. Who covers mainly sports and community here at Cerritos and the surrounding areas. Diego hopes one day to be a ESPN sports journalist. In his free time he likes to go out with friends. His favorite hobbies include recording sports history and doing predictions on upcoming matches. He also plans to go to the military after his first semester at college.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Men's Sports
Running back Micheal Hayes running the football during the Cerritos College vs. Long Beach City College game on Oct. 5.
Falcons first conference loss in double overtime
Erick Velasco celebrating after scoring a penalty
Offensive explosion catapults Cerritos to victory
#11 Pedro Reyes prepares to place a freekick into the box
Single goal lifts Cerritos to victory
Falcons O and D line breaking off.
Iron sharpens iron in Falcons football spring game
Outfielder, Nico Briones yelling and pumped after scoring at home from second base.
Falcons eliminates College of the Desert
Shortstop, DJ Massey giving Outfielder, Isaiah Rios a high five after scoring.
Photo gallery: Falcons blank Roadrunners in game 1
More in Sports
#18 Madi Jones kicking the ball in the box Photo credit: Duran Ventura
Cerritos wins 3-1 over Compton
Monserrat Rodriguez (left) Priscilla Castillo (in blue) Jasmine Soto-Castro (far right) getting ready for the next set
Falcons upset undefeated conference rivals
#3, Ariana Rivera, trying to get the ball back from Mt. Sac, #23,Tiana Egland.
Cerritos loses 3-0 at home against Mt. San Antonio
Middle Blocker Josie Navarro going for a kill against the Compton Tartars Oct. 11.
Falcons dominate conference matchup against Compton
#7 Rubi Vazquez holding back defender #10 Sydney Esquival.
Falcons winless streak goes to seven
#97 Connor McDavid Photo credit: All-Pro Reels
Hockey is back