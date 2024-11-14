Falcons go the distance to beat the Roadrunners

In the South Coast Conference Tournament, the Cerritos College Falcons defeated the Rio Hondo Roadrunners 4-3 on penalty kicks.

The last time both teams met, the Falcons won convincingly 5-1, but in a tournament it’s a whole different story.

At the start of the game, both teams looked for the opening goal with the Falcons getting the better chances.

Ariana Rivera made well timed runs on the left wing to get the ball in to the box for her teammates.

Lissette Saucedo ran the right wing and beat three Roadrunner defenders to break in to the box but was pulled down.

Saucedo said, “I don’t know, they just couldn’t handle the whole body, I’m sorry. I was playing clean.”

Jenna Santos took the free kick and shot it into the box and was cleared out.

In the second half, the Falcons came out strong. Jessica Arroyo made her presence known by finding ways into attacking positions near goal.

Arroyo broke into the box and fired, but the effort was saved by goalkeeper Marleen Cabrera. Arroyo jumped on the rebound and put it away, but was called offside.

Samara Gonzalez tested Cabrera taking a long range shot that didn’t yield much for Cerritos.

Alexis Bakalar, Trinidad Arizmendi and Marleen Cabrera formed a formidable trio. Soon however, the referee blew for full time and sent the game into a penalty kick shootout.

Bakalar made two saves for the Falcons to give them the edge in the shootout.

Genesis Mendoza come up to the spot and beat Cabrera on the left side, winning the game and finishing fifth place in the tournament.

Mendoza said, “Honestly, I don’t usually take PKs, but as a captain I felt like it was my responsibility to the team and to myself. So as soon as I stepped up, I knew if I make this, we win. So I knew I had to put it behind the net and that’s exactly what I did and I’m forever grateful for that as this was my last home game playing here for Cerritos.”

Bakalar on what was going through her mind during the penalty kicks, said, “Honestly, I was just praying a lot and would just kind of remember everything that my coach Rapa taught me and I would kind of look to him almost before every shot and he just gave me the confidence that I needed and the rest of the girls too, just hearing them in my corner just gave me everything that I needed to block the shot.”

Yvette Vascones on her teams play in the game, said “I thought it was good. I mean, we had our moments, but I don’t think it should have gotten to PKs, but it is what it is.”

Vascones on Bakalar performance in the penalty kicks shootout, said “She stepped up big for us, and it’s good. She did good. I’m proud of her.”

The Falcons now wait for their first round opponent to be announced.

#6 Lissette Saucedo beats Roadrunners defender for the ball