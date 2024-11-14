Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Falcons go the distance to beat the Roadrunners

Byline photo of Duran Ventura
Duran Ventura, Staff WriterNovember 14, 2024
Duran Ventura
#21 Sariah Sanchez getting control of the ball on the right wing.

In the South Coast Conference Tournament, the Cerritos College Falcons defeated the Rio Hondo Roadrunners 4-3 on penalty kicks.

The last time both teams met, the Falcons won convincingly 5-1, but in a tournament it’s a whole different story.

At the start of the game, both teams looked for the opening goal with the Falcons getting the better chances.

Ariana Rivera made well timed runs on the left wing to get the ball in to the box for her teammates.

Lissette Saucedo ran the right wing and beat three Roadrunner defenders to break in to the box but was pulled down.

Saucedo said, “I don’t know, they just couldn’t handle the whole body, I’m sorry. I was playing clean.”

Jenna Santos took the free kick and shot it into the box and was cleared out.

In the second half, the Falcons came out strong. Jessica Arroyo made her presence known by finding ways into attacking positions near goal.

Arroyo broke into the box and fired, but the effort was saved by goalkeeper Marleen Cabrera. Arroyo jumped on the rebound and put it away, but was called offside.

Samara Gonzalez tested Cabrera taking a long range shot that didn’t yield much for Cerritos.

Alexis Bakalar, Trinidad Arizmendi and Marleen Cabrera formed a formidable trio. Soon however, the referee blew for full time and sent the game into a penalty kick shootout.

Bakalar made two saves for the Falcons to give them the edge in the shootout.

Genesis Mendoza come up to the spot and beat Cabrera on the left side, winning the game and finishing fifth place in the tournament.

Mendoza said, “Honestly, I don’t usually take PKs, but as a captain I felt like it was my responsibility to the team and to myself. So as soon as I stepped up, I knew if I make this, we win. So I knew I had to put it behind the net and that’s exactly what I did and I’m forever grateful for that as this was my last home game playing here for Cerritos.”

Bakalar on what was going through her mind during the penalty kicks, said, “Honestly, I was just praying a lot and would just kind of remember everything that my coach Rapa taught me and I would kind of look to him almost before every shot and he just gave me the confidence that I needed and the rest of the girls too, just hearing them in my corner just gave me everything that I needed to block the shot.”

Yvette Vascones on her teams play in the game, said I thought it was good. I mean, we had our moments, but I don’t think it should have gotten to PKs, but it is what it is.”

Vascones on Bakalar performance in the penalty kicks shootout, said “She stepped up big for us, and it’s good. She did good. I’m proud of her.”

The Falcons now wait for their first round opponent to be announced.

Genesis Mendoza step up and wins it for the Falcons
Duran Ventura
#6 Lissette Saucedo beats Roadrunners defender for the ball

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Duran Ventura
Duran Ventura, Staff Writer
Duran Ventura is sports writer for Cerritos College’s Talon Marks. This is his first year in journalism. He hopes to work for ESPN and cover games for the NHL and the FIFA World Cup for Fox Sports.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Leeya Rubio setting the ball in matchup against El Camino on Nov. 1
Leeya Rubio: One of One
#4 Brian Demedio shooting the ball Nov. 2
Defensive struggles sink Falcon's home opener
Salma Garcia (left) driving on San Diego Mesa players Christina Bowen (middle) and Alethze Marquez (right) during the Cerritos vs. San Diego Mesa women's basketball game on Nov. 6.
Cerritos women's basketball face defeat in home opener
#21 Sariah Sanchez battling with #23 Sophia Hudson for possession
Falcons stun the Warriors on the road
#6 Lissette Saucedo looking for someone open in the box.
Falcons make it three straight win over the Huskies
#1 Fiona Glynn making a spectacular save.
Falcons fall short in double overtime
More in Top Stories
A photo illustration of all the albums nominated for Album of the Year for the 2025 Grammy's. Photo credit: Laura Bernal
2025 Grammys brought back real music
Cerritos president/superintendent, Dr. Jose Fierro, eating the beef taco sample during the MRE tasting event at the veterans resource center on Nov. 5. Photo credit: Isaac Cordon
Cerritos College samples the military diet
Under the Rock Podcast Logo
Under the Rock: Brainrot
Skyline of Downtown Los Angeles
Los Angeles aims for blue
Chromakopia album cover
Somebody give Tyler his Grammys right now
Kamala Harris will prevent Project 2025 from taking away our rights.
Endorsement: A vote for Kamala is a vote for your rights
More in Women's Sports
Syndney May spiking the ball with a defender across the net.
Falcons cruise through LA Harbor
#18 Madi Jones kicking the ball in the box
Cerritos wins 3-1 over Compton
Monserrat Rodriguez (left) Priscilla Castillo (in blue) Jasmine Soto-Castro (far right) getting ready for the next set
Falcons upset undefeated conference rivals
#3, Ariana Rivera, trying to get the ball back from Mt. Sac, #23,Tiana Egland.
Cerritos loses 3-0 at home against Mt. San Antonio
#32 Lillianna Peterson running up a make a great hit
Cerritos makes it five straight wins
#1 Trinidad Arizmendi saving Mt. San Jacinto free kick
Falcons ended Non-Conference play with a draw