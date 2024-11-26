Falcons win to advance to third round

Heading into the Southern California Regional Playoffs, the Falcons were seated fourth which got them a first round bye. Which they will face the Vaqueros, who beat the Rustlers

Before kick off it started to rain lightly which made the grass slippery.

To the start of the first half, the Falcons came out on the attack. Donovan Perez getting shots on the Vaqueros’ goalkeeper Marco Rotundo early.

Both teams were battling the elements as players began slipping and sliding which made control of possession difficult.

Pedro Reyes made a great run to kick the ball outside of the box and hit the right side of the post.

Jose Lopez found Perez open in the box. He ran and was brought down hard by Uli Sevilla.

The referee pointed to the spot penalty.

Perez came up to the spot, stepped up and blasted by Rotundo to make it 1-0.

Perez on his goal, said, “Just all confidence. I mean, shoot his eye, shoot it there, put it there, execute.”

In the second half, the Falcons look to put the game away.

Cesar Solarzano Garcia broke in beating two Vaqueros defenders and shot in to goal but was stopped by Rotundo.

Garcia said, “Oh, yeah, I’m lucky, you know, just trying to execute, trying to catch the keeper of guard, but, you know, I’m lucky there, but kept on going, kept on going, didn’t stop.”

In the last 20 minutes of the game the Vaqueros were all out on the attack looking for that trying goal.

D’Alessandro Rivera stopped the Vaqueros counterattack, protecting the one lead for the Falcons.

Rivera said, “Just, you know, stay composed. Let’s keep executing the game plan, you know? We were never really under any pressure. I don’t think, you know, as long as everybody just keeps a cool head, the outcome is always, you know, gonna be my favorite.”

Vaqueros came wave after wave fighting for their playoff lives.

Griffin Welch caught every corner kick and stopped every shot the Vaqueros had.

As the full-time whistle blew, the Falcons players went down in exhaustion and celebrated as the Falcons won 1-0 advance to the third round of playoffs.

Welch said, “I mean, obviously, the opening day, second round for us, is an important win. Good to get the win. I think how to get performance, but obviously, the team, it’s not just me. We were able to get a goal and keep a zero. And you got to get the win.”

“I mean, the first half, I don’t think we played our style of soccer to its ability. Meaning, we’re a team that likes to stretch you out, make you work, attack down the flanks, open up the middle of the pitch,”Head Coach Benny Artiaga said.

He continued, “We got a little greedy and aggressive trying to score early. And that’s fine. But the most important thing is we’ve got to win, you know? In all our state championship runs we’ve ever had here, opening game is the hardest day.”

In the third round the Falcons will face the Mustang who they face before at the start of the season on Nov. 26 at 2 p.m.