A vote for Kamala is a vote for your rights

With another historic election looming around the corner for America, it is evident that our choice this November must reflect the democratic values like freedom, self governess, and privacy we hold dearly.

Our rights and values will be desecrated by the implementation of the infamous Project 2025 so this is why Kamala Harris should become the 47th president of the United States.

Project 2025 is a group of policy proposals that is the culmination of the work of many high-ranking members of the conservative party including former President Donald Trump’s cabinet members like John Ratcliffe, Peter Navarro and Ben Carson. It is run by the Heritage Foundation, a right-wing think tank.

Since 1973 the Heritage foundation has been pivotal in setting right wing policy and helping formulate their agendas. Their most recent work Project 2025 is their most destructive.

If Trump wins the election we will live under a fascist fist that will ensure anything even slightly progressive is destroyed.

But what does that even look like? It effectively means the end of abortion care in the country with pills and procedures being banned and the revival of the Comstock Act to prevent the sending of abortion materials through the mail.

Reproductive rights will come under fire immediately. This includes the ban of mifepristone, a widely used abortion pill, which has been approved for 24 years.

The Alliance Defending Freedom, which is a conservative legal group on the advisory board of project 2025 attempted to challenge mifepristone approval in 2000 but failed.

Now they are coming back nearly two decades later to remove a completely safe scientifically backed abortion pill cause they lost a court case and can’t seem to accept defeat.

The guide for Project 2025 also recommends that the next secretary of Health and Human Services should disband Reproductive Healthcare Access Task Force created by President Biden after Roe v Wade was reversed.

In direct comparison to this Kamala Harris is a staunch defender of women’s right to abortion. At a rally in Georgia on Oct. 19, Harris slammed Donald Trump for appointing the justices who overturned Roe v. Wade.

Harris has also stated a desire to eliminate the filibuster so that Roe v. Wade can pass through the senate and be voted into law making abortion rights untouchable.

A Trump victory means mass deportations and home raids ripping families apart, but that’s not all. It’s the end of birthright citizenship, meaning being born on American soil doesn’t make you a citizen.

The complete evaporation of trans rights would soon follow as doctors would be persecuted for offering gender affirming care and it requires the state to discriminate against all LGBTQ people.

Project 2025 also seeks to worsen the effects of climate change through blind ignorance and is a complete disregard of the hard work climate scientists do to put us on a path to a better, more sustainable future.

This includes the downsizing of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration – this agency is responsible for the National Weather Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service.

The guide calls these services “a colossal operation that has become one of the main drivers of the climate change alarm” and states that because of that they are “harmful to future U.S. prosperity.”

Calling major government administrations that monitor climate change harmful to prosperity is incredibly dangerous – especially after the world has broken global heat records two summers in a row and Hurricanes Milton and Helene have ravaged the Southeast.

Climate change isn’t a political tool to mold and shape government agencies to your desired look, it’s a serious threat to life as we know it and should be taken seriously.

Kamala Harris has been a champion of the environment even before her vice presidency, as a senator she co-sponsored The Green New Deal, which strived to produce more clean energy and make the U.S. less dependent on fossil fuels.

Trump has attempted to deny his ties to Project 2025 multiple times stating he is not involved or knows nothing about it.

However, this is difficult to believe – Russ Vought, a former Trump administration official, played a major role in Project 2025. Many of Trump’s policy advisors and future cabinet members have been involved in the development of the project.

You can’t say you know nothing about the project when your literal advisors are the ones drawing it up, trying to claim he knows nothing of it is a farce. His admission of its existence is proof he knows what it is.

If he somehow isn’t aware of what the literal policy plan for his administration is then that’s more of a reason to show he’s unfit for the job.

He wants to distance himself from it because he knows exactly what it is, a horrific document that would deter most of the American people from voting for him.

Republicans must realize that Trump has gone far beyond their party and transformed into his own cult of personality. Blindly following a politician has gotten us to a point where basic rights are in heated contention.

The time to wake up is now. America needs a refreshing face in charge to rid us of the last eight years and lead us into a brighter new future.

Trump and his administration will not only have ties to Project 2025, but strictly enforce it if elected. It is our job as voters to go to the polls and ensure Kamala Harris is elected president or we may risk entering a time where LGBTQ+ people, women, and immigrants were treated as second class citizens, we refuse to go back.