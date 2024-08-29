Free Speech Zone: How was your first week?

Adrian Duran, third-year business administration major

“I’m excited for the new school year. It was kind of tough just getting to know where the classes were as I was online last semester.”

Fatima Lezama, first-year aerospace engineering major

“My first week at college was a little bit hectic. I didn’t know where my classes were, but people here are really nice. It’s a cool campus.”

Yazmine Tamayo, freshman psychology major

“It’s my first day here, but so far everyone seems really nice.”

Patrick Fuentes, freshman psychology major

“My first week was amazing. People came up to me and started conversations. I love the people here.”

Demetrius Stinson, second-year biomedical engineering major

“My first week back on the campus was good. It was good to see some new faces and some old faces as well. Everybody’s pretty nice and chill.”

Joslyn Rosales, freshman dental hygienist major

“It was good and nice, a little confusing trying to find my class but overall has been a good experience.”