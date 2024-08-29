Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Free Speech Zone: How was your first week?

Byline photo of Alejandra Guerra
Byline photo of Diego Carrillo
Alejandra Guerra and Diego CarrilloAugust 29, 2024
Diego Carrillo
Adrian Duran talking about his first week back in school on Aug. 26.

Adrian Duran, third-year business administration major

“I’m excited for the new school year. It was kind of tough just getting to know where the classes were as I was online last semester.”

Fatima Lezama talking about her first week back in school on Aug. 26. (Diego Carrillo)

Fatima Lezama, first-year aerospace engineering major

“My first week at college was a little bit hectic. I didn’t know where my classes were, but people here are really nice. It’s a cool campus.”

Yazmin Tamayo (Left) and Patrick Fuentes (right) talking about their first week back in school on Aug. 26. (Diego Carrillo)

Yazmine Tamayo, freshman psychology major

“It’s my first day here, but so far everyone seems really nice.”

Patrick Fuentes, freshman psychology major

“My first week was amazing. People came up to me and started conversations. I love the people here.”

Demetrius Stinson talking about his first week back in school on Aug. 26. (Diego Carrillo)

Demetrius Stinson, second-year biomedical engineering major

“My first week back on the campus was good. It was good to see some new faces and some old faces as well. Everybody’s pretty nice and chill.”

Joslyn Rosales talking about her first week back in school on Aug. 26. (Diego Carrillo)

Joslyn Rosales, freshman dental hygienist major

“It was good and nice, a little confusing trying to find my class but overall has been a good experience.”

 

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributors
Alejandra Guerra
Alejandra Guerra, Staff Writer
Alejandra Guerra is a staff writer for Talon Marks. In her free time, she enjoys reading, making short films, and attending concerts. In 2025, she hopes to transfer to Cal State Los Angeles to pursue a major in journalism.
Diego Carrillo
Diego Carrillo, Staff Writer
Diego Carrillo is a first-year staff writer at Talon Marks. Who covers mainly sports and community here at Cerritos and the surrounding areas. Diego hopes one day to be a ESPN sports journalist. In his free time he likes to go out with friends. His favorite hobbies include recording sports history and doing predictions on upcoming matches. He also plans to go to the military after his first semester at college.
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Free Speech Zone
Zen Guerrero, 21, shares what she thinks is a girl's girl.
Free Speech Zone: What is a girl's girl to you?
Malaysia Green sharing her opinion on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef
Free Speech Zone: Kendrick or Drake?
Leslie Juarez giving her thoughts about the Pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses.
Free Speech Zone: What do you think about the Pro-Palestine protests on college campuses
Denise Peaslee giving her thoughts about elevators on campus.
Free Speech Zone: What do you think about the elevators on campus?
Nathan Nolasczo explains how artificial intelligence has its pros and cons.
Free Speech Zones: What are your thoughts on Artificial Intelligence?
Adonis Colocho, psychology major
Free Speech Zone: Are you tired of seeing Taylor Swift?
More in Opinion
Taylor Swift Eras Tour - Arlington TX Photo credit: Ronald Woan
People hate Taylor Swift because she's a successful woman
A child miner, Patrice, 15, working at a gold mine in Congo.
The world's neglect in Congo's genocide
Illustration depicting fast food workers making more money while retail workers are making less.
Retail workers deserve higher pay
Free speech cartoon made by Moses Lopez
The People's University: they will not stop, they will not rest
Cartoon made by Moses Lopez
Stop Brown on Brown hate: the state of Latino Americans
The city of Oakland with the Athletics logo faded in front of it.
Oakland falls victim to Vegas once again