Free Speech Zone: How do you feel about TikTok getting banned?

Natalie Gonzalez, News EditorJanuary 15, 2025
Yajaira Johnson, (She/Her), Photography major, shares her thoughts on the TikTok ban. (Natalie Gonzalez)

Yajaira Johnson (She/Her), Photography major

“I’m kinda sad about it because I don’t know what I’m going to use after.”

 

Emma Carpio, (Ne), Graphic Design major, shares her thoughts on the TikTok ban. (Natalie Gonzalez)

Emma Carpio (Ne), Graphic Design major

“I definitely do think It’s a violation of our free speech because a lot of people rely on it as a news source, at least that’s where I get most of my news from.”

 

Jose Villicana, (He/Him/His), City of Arts major, shares his thoughts on the TikTok ban. (Natalie Gonzalez)

Jose Villicana (He/Him/His) City of Arts major

“I don’t really care, I think if it gets banned it gets banned. I think it’s just sadder for people who are trying to make a name for themselves because I think it’s an easy gateway for people to blow up and gain popularity. I personally can live without it so I don’t mind it getting banned.”

Natalie Gonzalez is returning for her second semester at Talon Marks now as news editor for the 2025 spring semester. Outside of school she enjoys going to concerts, hanging out with friends, and spending time at her ranch. Natalie is planning to attend a Cal State in the fall of 2025 majoring in journalism and broadcasting.
