Categories:

Free Speech Zone: Christmas vs Thanksgiving

Byline photo of Alejandra Guerra
Byline photo of Natalie Gonzalez
Alejandra Guerra and Natalie GonzalezNovember 18, 2024
Alejandra Guerra
Leslie Hernandez, 21, a computer science major, shares why she lets Thanksgiving pass by first

Leslie Hernandez, 21, computer science major

“I love Thanksgiving, I love eating so much. Honestly, seeing all the Christmas stuff is cute and all but I love Thanksgiving and I’m straight into that already.”

Sergio Hernandez, 24, a biology major, shares that they like to enjoy fall and Thanksgiving first
Sergio Hernandez, 24, a biology major, shares that Photo credit: Alejandra Guerra

Sergio Hernandez, 24, Biology

“I don’t like when Christmas comes too early, so I like to enjoy fall first and I really like Thanksgiving.”

Mariana Castillo, 19, a psych major shares her thoughts on the question.
Mariana Castillo, 19, a psych major shares her thoughts on the question. Photo credit: Alejandra Guerra

Mariana Castillo (She/Her), 19, Psych Major

“I’m definitely letting Thanksgiving pass by first. I’m a really big fan of autumn.”

Alorah Alarcon, 20, a psych major, shares why she lets Thanksgiving pass by first.
Alorah Alarcon, 20, a psych major, shares why she lets Thanksgiving pass by first. Photo credit: Alejandra Guerra

Alorah Alarcon (She/Her), 20, Psych

“No, [I’m not heading straight into Christmas] because this is the time where I get to wear brown and I’m definitely going to soak it in. I definitely love Thanksgiving because you get to wear orange and brown still, things you can still wear on Halloween. I’m a huge fashion person so that’s a huge reason why and then Christmas is just dedicated to December.”

 

About the Contributors
Alejandra Guerra
Alejandra Guerra, Staff Writer
Alejandra Guerra is a staff writer for Talon Marks. In her free time, she enjoys reading, making short films, and attending concerts. In 2025, she hopes to transfer to Cal State Los Angeles to pursue a major in journalism.
Natalie Gonzalez
Natalie Gonzalez, Staff Writer
Natalie Gonzalez is a staff writer for Talon Marks. She has a ranch and loves to ride her horses and enjoys spending time with her family and friends. She hopes to transfer to a Cal State University and continue studying  journalism.
