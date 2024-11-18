Free Speech Zone: Christmas vs Thanksgiving

Leslie Hernandez, 21, computer science major

“I love Thanksgiving, I love eating so much. Honestly, seeing all the Christmas stuff is cute and all but I love Thanksgiving and I’m straight into that already.”

Sergio Hernandez, 24, Biology

“I don’t like when Christmas comes too early, so I like to enjoy fall first and I really like Thanksgiving.”

Mariana Castillo (She/Her), 19, Psych Major

“I’m definitely letting Thanksgiving pass by first. I’m a really big fan of autumn.”

Alorah Alarcon (She/Her), 20, Psych

“No, [I’m not heading straight into Christmas] because this is the time where I get to wear brown and I’m definitely going to soak it in. I definitely love Thanksgiving because you get to wear orange and brown still, things you can still wear on Halloween. I’m a huge fashion person so that’s a huge reason why and then Christmas is just dedicated to December.”