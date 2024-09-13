Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Free Speech Zone: What is the movie of the summer?

Byline photo of Duran Ventura
Byline photo of Diego Carrillo
Duran Ventura and Diego CarrilloSeptember 13, 2024
Jaylen Price shares his movie of the summer. Photo credit: Duran Ventura

 

Jaylen Price, a first-year with an undecided major, said, “The Deadpool movie because it is a decent Marvel movie. It brought back many different characters that I loved when I was younger, like human torch even though he kinda got done dirty, but I still love it.”

Violet Harmon on her movie of the summer.
Violet Harmon on her movie of the summer. (Duran Ventura)

Violet Harmon, a first-year architecture major, said, “The first thing that came to mind was ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ just because it was so hyped up, super comedic, action-packed and had a lot of good actors in it – also in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Ebube Okoji on his movie of the summer.
Ebube Okoji on his movie of the summer. (Duran Ventura)

Ebube Okoji, a third-year kinesiology major, said, “It has to be ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ I watched it twice – the stars in the movie were a big thing like Ryan Reynolds and his wife… the plot was really good. My favorite part of it was when blade came out, I was like – he was not supposed to be there… gave me goosebumps.”

Isabella Leon shares her movie of the summer. (Duran Ventura)

Isabella Leon, a second-year psychology major, said, “Deadpool because it’s really popular – a good movie, very funny and heartfelt – it had everything.”

Daisy Renteria on her movie of the summer. (Duran Ventura)

Daisy Renteria, a first-year psychology major, said, “’Deadpool & Wolverine’ solely because I work at the movie theaters, I know everyone went to watch it, it was very busy – It was a funny movie.”

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributors
Duran Ventura
Duran Ventura, Staff Writer
Duran Ventura is sports writer for Cerritos College’s Talon Marks. This is his first year in journalism. He hopes to work for ESPN and cover games for the NHL and the FIFA World Cup for Fox Sports.
Diego Carrillo
Diego Carrillo, Staff Writer
Diego Carrillo is a first-year staff writer at Talon Marks. Who covers mainly sports and community here at Cerritos and the surrounding areas. Diego hopes one day to be a ESPN sports journalist. In his free time he likes to go out with friends. His favorite hobbies include recording sports history and doing predictions on upcoming matches. He also plans to go to the military after his first semester at college.
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Free Speech Zone
Adrian Duran talking about his first week back in school on Aug. 26.
Free Speech Zone: How was your first week?
Zen Guerrero, 21, shares what she thinks is a girl's girl.
Free Speech Zone: What is a girl's girl to you?
Malaysia Green sharing her opinion on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef
Free Speech Zone: Kendrick or Drake?
Leslie Juarez giving her thoughts about the Pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses.
Free Speech Zone: What do you think about the Pro-Palestine protests on college campuses
Denise Peaslee giving her thoughts about elevators on campus.
Free Speech Zone: What do you think about the elevators on campus?
Nathan Nolasczo explains how artificial intelligence has its pros and cons.
Free Speech Zones: What are your thoughts on Artificial Intelligence?
More in Opinion
Illustration of Chargers logo
Harbaugh will soon bring the Chargers a championship
Cobe Hatcher, 22, shares his thoughts on listening to music while studying. Photo credit: Natalie Gonzalez
Free Speech Zone: Do you find music while studying helpful?
Taylor Swift Eras Tour - Arlington TX Photo credit: Ronald Woan
People hate Taylor Swift because she's a successful woman
A child miner, Patrice, 15, working at a gold mine in Congo.
The world's neglect in Congo's genocide
Illustration depicting fast food workers making more money while retail workers are making less.
Retail workers deserve higher pay
Free speech cartoon made by Moses Lopez
The People's University: they will not stop, they will not rest
More in Top Stories
Patients, families of patients and employees of L.A. CADA attended the town hall event to help destigmatize the conversation around overdoses. Photo credit: Laura Bernal
L.A. CADA wants to destigmatize overdoses
#11 Pedro Reyes prepares to place a freekick into the box Photo credit: Peyton Oliveira
Single goal lifts Cerritos to victory
A sign advertising that the Cassidy's Corner Cafe at Cerritos College is coming soon. The advertisement is placed on the fence where the cafe will be once it's back. Photo credit: Adrienne Fajardo
What's the holdup on Cassidy's Corner?
Natalia Hernandez, an associate justice of the Associated Students of Cerritos College court, describing the various branches of the student government at the ASCC Senate Election Info Session on Aug. 28.
New ASCC President elected as senate election approaches
Anime Cosplayers posing while getting in character of their favorite anime characters at Anime Impulse on Aug. 31st and Sept. 1st.
Anime Impulse at Anaheim Convention Center
Training Set, 2024 by McLean Fahnestock. This is one half of a pair of ospreys who mirror each other as they learn how to adapt to their environments. This reflective of the relationship between humans and AI.
New Exhibition enters Cerritos College Art Gallery